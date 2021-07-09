Cancel
What Mark Cavendish Has Been Through

By Joe Lindsey
bicycling.com
Cover picture for the articleThe question seemed innocent enough, but Mark Cavendish’s response said it all about what he was feeling. He had just spent the day in the breakaway at the 2020 Gent-Wevelgem, rescheduled to October because of the pandemic. Gent, the so-called sprinter’s classic, was not among Cav’s remarkable list of wins, and joining the breakaway, which was eventually caught, was a surprise to many. Cav finished in 74th place, well behind winner Mads Pedersen, and he seemed to fold in on himself with exhaustion.

