What Mark Cavendish Has Been Through

Over the past 18 months the effects of the various lockdowns on people’s lives have ranged from irritating boredom to harrowing loss. It has been a time bereft of uplift as lives suffered disruption, careers stalled and normality was lost.It’s very tough to see how anything professing to be even remotely spirited could emerge from the pandemic, particularly when you compare it to the devastating turmoil many have suffered.Yet here is a man in Mark Cavendish who represents a beacon of hope. A man who two weeks into the first UK lockdown admitted he had been diagnosed with clinical...