SURFSIDE, Florida — Ohio Task Force 1 is continuing to search the site of the Champlain Towers Collapse site in Surfside, Florida. Phil Sinewe, Public Information Officer for OHTF1, said the members of the search and rescue team spent Sunday prepping gear and assisting other teams as the area prepares for rain and wind that will come with storm Elsa, while authorities prepared to demolish the part of the condo structure that was still standing.