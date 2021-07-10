Williamsburg bar creates '80s experience, blast from the past for customers

Last year was such a weird year, that even a Dumb & Dumber 4th of July meme featuring Jim Carey's character "Lloyd Christmas" says "Hope they allow us out of lockdown by July 4th... so we can celebrate our freedom!" made more sense than the news. If you'd like to see the actual meme, you can view it here on Reddit.Thankfully now that things are getting better, back to normal, and we're waking up after ID4 (hopefully with all our fingers & homes in tact) we can finish out 2021 strong! Is this year really all that much better? For me, I'd say yes. Now, I do believe it's about perspective, and looking at what is going right for you vs what's wrong in your life. One man's silver lining is another man's rain cloud. I also feel how if you do get a setback, look to see what you can learn, and move on. If you're constantly the victim, then you'll start seeing yourself as only ever a victim. Yes, easier said than done, and I'm not saying that life hasn't been kicking some people in the crotch repeatedly this & last year. Try to remember that you are not alone, there is help, and we are all in this together.