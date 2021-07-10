Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Williamsburg bar creates '80s experience, blast from the past for customers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 2021, but if you’re feeling nostalgic for the '80s experience, there’s a new spot in town. News 12’s Shaquille Omari talks with Thief owner John McNulty on how his Williamsburg dive bar is blending music, drinks and ambiance from the past.

longisland.news12.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dive Bar#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Music
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksColumbian

Create a cocktail cart that raises the bar

The sun is out and things are feeling normal again!. Back are the evening happy hours and parties with inventive cocktails! Ever since their heyday in the ’50s and ’60s, bar carts have been a staple in many homes. Carts come in so many finishes and styles that you’ll be able to find one that fits into any space.
Restaurantslasvegasmagazine.com

Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar creates a luxurious dining experience in Vegas

The elegance and lavishness of Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar is matched only by the quality of the food. If you’ve ever been to the Chicago outpost, you’ll have a good idea of what to expect here—the ultimate in service, starting with an antechamber where you wait to be seated. The dining room is warm and inviting, with dark woods and spacious leather booths. (There’s also a hidden speakeasy you can inquire about.)
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

From surviving to thriving; downtown bars experience success

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A month into restriction-free operations, many bars located in downtown Las Vegas have shifted their mindsets from how to survive, to how to thrive. “It’s an ironic thing where at the moment, it almost feels stronger than it did pre-COVID,” Christopher Gutierrez of Atomic Liquors said. “Honestly, it’s been going great. We’re feeling really good. We’re really excited to do it. We’re still trying to keep our best as far as the safety measures we can do, but it feels really awesome.”
Behind Viral VideosTrendHunter.com

Influencer-Created Burger Experiences

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is a popular Youtuber that specializes in gaming and entertainment videos. The channel features the YouTuber along with friends Karl, Chris, and Chandler, who together, engage in eye-catching stunts and offer large cash giveaways to people from various walks of life. Recently, MrBeast created MrBeast Burger...
Lincoln, NENorfolk Daily News

Experience the Blast from the Past event at Victoria Springs

LINCOLN — Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in celebrating its first state recreation area in a Blast from the Past throwback event July 10 at Victoria Springs in Custer County. Watch a vintage baseball game; follow along on a history walking tour of grounds; take a paddleboat out...
Visual ArtMySanAntonio

Creating an Out-of-This-World Experience

Walking along West 23rd St. in Chelsea, New York, you’ll come across a funky structure. From a glance, it might look like a typical brownstone or apartment complex. Look more closely and you’ll see an LED sign of a figure falling, along with an assemblage of clear tubes and contraptions coming off the building walls. Now what’s inside? An art experience that’s even more out of this world.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tyler, the Creator streaming show from Music Hall of Williamsburg tonight

Tyler, the Creator released a new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, last week (one of our 11 best rap albums of June), and while he has some festival dates coming up, including Day N Vegas and Lollapalooza, he hasn't announced a tour supporting the album yet. He did, however, reveal that he'd be livestreaming a release show from Brooklyn tonight (7/1), on Amazon Music's Twitch at 8 PM ET. The Brooklyn location the show will stream from is Music Hall of Williamsburg. That'll be the venue's first show since the pandemic, and it's a much smaller venue than Tyler's last NYC show.
LifestylePosted by
94.5 KATS

Timmy’s Blast From The Past!

Last year was such a weird year, that even a Dumb & Dumber 4th of July meme featuring Jim Carey's character "Lloyd Christmas" says "Hope they allow us out of lockdown by July 4th... so we can celebrate our freedom!" made more sense than the news. If you'd like to see the actual meme, you can view it here on Reddit.Thankfully now that things are getting better, back to normal, and we're waking up after ID4 (hopefully with all our fingers & homes in tact) we can finish out 2021 strong! Is this year really all that much better? For me, I'd say yes. Now, I do believe it's about perspective, and looking at what is going right for you vs what's wrong in your life. One man's silver lining is another man's rain cloud. I also feel how if you do get a setback, look to see what you can learn, and move on. If you're constantly the victim, then you'll start seeing yourself as only ever a victim. Yes, easier said than done, and I'm not saying that life hasn't been kicking some people in the crotch repeatedly this & last year. Try to remember that you are not alone, there is help, and we are all in this together.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

A Small Illinois Town has the Most Unique Burger King in the US

It's called Burger King but when you pull up to the restaurant it will not look, or taste the same as the Burger King you and I are use to. Burger King is one of my all time favorite fast food joints, the Whooper is an American icon, I love that they use ketchup and mayonnaise on the Whooper, and their new chicken sandwiches are legit delicious. BUT if you are looking for a Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois you won't be able to find the creepy king character and those iconic fast food menu items.
Lifestyleholycitysinner.com

2nd Annual ’80s Bar Crawl on King Street Set for September

An 80’s Bar Crawl on King Street is scheduled for Sunday, September 5th at 1 pm. Bust out your leg warmers, friendship bracelets, hyper-color shirts, and your Converse, because Blue Steel Promotions is kicking it old school. Grab some friends and join the party as they take over King Street to party in their most radical 80’s gear for the 80’s Bar Crawl on King Street.
Economybodyshopbusiness.com

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

Not too long ago, I became “that guy.” You know, the guy who gets packages from Amazon almost daily. And sometimes the delivery person buzzes your unit accidentally or leaves the package outside because he’s not home, and you have to decide whether, out of the kindness of your heart, to take it in and put it by his door. I did the same for a neighbor who bought $100 of beef jerky. I am still waiting for a hunk of dried teriyaki beef as a thank-you.
Livingston, NJjerseydigs.com

Live On Top Of Livingston, This Custom 80s Contemporary Has Views For Days

This 1981 custom-built home in Chestnut Hill offers residents unique features and views for miles. Positioned at the highest point in Livingston, residents will enjoy an abundance of natural light with the floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights. This custom, contemporary home provides high-end finishes, four fireplaces, and a mixture of tiled,...
Swimming & Surfingspotonnewjersey.com

Everybody's Gone (Indoor) Surfin'

Ryan Todd, 15, rides a wave at Skudin Surf at DreamWorks Water Park. Photo by Ryan Johnson I never thought I would say this, but my family had a blast... at the mall. We're not really shopping folk. Our lifestyle revolves more around outdoor activities-hiking, crabbing, cycling, beach... ★ FURTHER...

Comments / 0

Community Policy