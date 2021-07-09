When does Team USA play? USA Basketball training and exhibition dates, Olympics schedule, and roster
Ahead of the Olympic Games, Team USA has opened its training camp in Las Vegas, NV, where it will also take part in five exhibition games over eight days in preparation for the Olympics, beginning with a friendly match against the Nigerian National Team. Below, find all you need to know about Team USA, including the roster, dates for training and exhibition games as well as its Olympic schedule and opponents.ca.nba.com
Comments / 0