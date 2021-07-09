Cam Newton, Matt Stafford, and Carson Wentz: Which of These Quarterbacks Will Bounce Back this Season?

The stage is set for Newton and first-round draft pick Mac Jones to compete for the Patriots' starting QB job during training camp, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. Coach Bill Belichick has indicated that Newton is viewed as the team's top signal caller for now but acknowledged that Jones or even Jarrett Stidham will have the chance to be viewed as candidates to supplant the incumbent starter once they "are ready." Reiss notes that during spring practices, Jones displayed good "timing, anticipation and accuracy" when he was on his game, while Newton, who had an uneven 2020 campaign "looked more comfortable." Following an offseason in which the Patriots re-tooled their roster, notably adding several pass-catching options, much of the intrigue as training camp unfolds will focus on which quarterback will be under center in Week 1.