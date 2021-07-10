Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘American Idol’s Francisco Martin Debuts New Look Ahead of Big Tour

By Samantha Agate
talentrecap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of the release of his debut EP Beautiful Ramblings of a Restless Mind, Francisco Martin has a whole new look. The Season 18 American Idol finalist has dyed his hair bleach-blond for the summer. His fellow Idol alums are totally obsessed with his makeover and so are we.

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Maggie Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Tattoo#Music Video#American Idol#Brrm#Nowwww
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hip Hophotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Producing "Unrapped" Series: "Hip Hop’s American idol"

50 Cent's television empire continues to expand, and this time, he's setting his sights in a completely different direction. Rather than continuing down the fiction road, Fif opted to dip his toes into the highly lucrative pool that is reality TV. He confirmed as much with a new Instagram post, revealing that his next television show would be an original hip-hop competition series called Unrapped.
Musictalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Lee DeWyze Announces New Folk Album ‘Ghost Stories’

Season 9 American Idol winner Lee DeWyze is set to release his folk album Ghost Stories on August 13. Since winning the show in 2010 over Crystal Bowersox, DeWyze has really been able to transition into the folk genre with his raspy voice. He finally announced a long-awaited tour around the U.S. this summer. It is set to kick off the day after the album is released.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Caleb Johnson Looks For New Success with Meat Loaf Tour

Season 13 American Idol winner Caleb Johnson is embarking on another tour as the lead singer of Meat Loaf’s band, The Neverland Express. The rocker offers his own powerful take on the legendary song catalog with the same energy we saw on television in 2014. Fresh off of the release of his latest album, can Caleb finally make a name for himself in life post-Idol?
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Blind American Idol Contestant Brings Lionel Richie To Tears

Alright, grab your tissues, lock yourself in a room by yourself, and accept your fate, because you are going to cry your eyes out during this specific episode of American Idol! American Idol contestant, Shayla Winn brought musical icon and American Idol Judge, Lionel Richie, to tears with her performance during this American Idol audition.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Travis Scott Spends Millions on the House Next Door

He’s back on with his longtime on/off girlfriend Kylie Jenner, if various tabloid reports are to be believed. But it seems as though Travis Scott isn’t planning on cohabitating with the reality TV starlet-turned-cosmetics mogul at her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate anytime soon, as he continues digging his residential heels ever deeper into the posh Westside Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. Last June, the “Sicko Mode” rapper paid $23.5 million for a wildly extravagant mansion in the area; now records reveal he’s just dropped an additional $5.8 million to acquire the far humbler property next door.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist them, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

Shania Twain has an incredible sense of style and never disappoints when it comes to her performance outfits. And the Canadian country singer took her fans on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing footage from her iconic music video for her song, I Ain't No Quitter. The...
Musictalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Kris Allen’s New Song Might Surprise You

It’s been 12 years since Kris Allen won Season 8 of American Idol against runner-up Adam Lambert. You may not have heard much from him in the past several years, but he’s still releasing music. Allen has a new single out called “Hallelujah! For Now.” The track, which was released last week, shows off a fresh sound from the 36-year-old that might surprise you.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Chrissy Teigen’s Post on Being Cancelled Is Not Sitting Well With Fans Who Remember Last Week’s Italy Pics

Both fans and haters are responding in force to Chrissy Teigen’s lengthy Instagram post yesterday. In the social media share, Teigen opened up about her mental health struggles after being “cancelled” amid cyber bullying allegations. Teigen recently experienced serious backlash for tweets from her past in which she targeted a then-teenage Courtney Stodden. She’s also been accused of harassing many others with hateful messages and comments.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Lil Durk & India Royale: "YALL Thought This Man Was Gangsta"

The news regarding the recent alleged shootout at Lil Durk's home has captivated Hip Hop. There were rumors this week that an altercation occurred at the Chicago rapper's Georgia estate, and on Thursday (July 15), details of the reported attempted home invasion circulated. We previously reported on the news that on Sunday (July 11) just after 5:00 a.m., several individuals broke into Durk and India's home resulting in an alleged shootout between the couple and the suspects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy