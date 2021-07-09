Cancel
Martinsburg - Janice Rae Fischbach, 68, of Martinsburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she is the daughter of Mary Jo Sillman Jennings and the late Gerald Eugene Jennings. She was a member of the Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church and a special education teacher with...

