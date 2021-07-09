Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA, Northrop Finalize Lunar Gateway Living Quarters Agreement

Aviation Week
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA and Northrop Grumman have finalized a $935 million contract for development of the lunar Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module, which along with the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) will comprise the initial components of the agency’s human-tended, lunar-orbiting Gateway. Launch of... Subscription Required. NASA, Northrop Finalize Lunar Gateway...

aviationweek.com

