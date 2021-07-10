NWS: Past four days of rain set historic mark

A trio of raccoons take the plunge Friday as they cross the flooded Mesquite Grove.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Brownsville and its surrounding areas received rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts in some areas, throughout Friday, causing severe flooding and dangerous conditions.

In Brownsville and the lower Rio Grande Valley, a flash flood warning remained in effect until 7 p.m. Friday. During the early morning, several areas were seriously flooded with vehicles being unable to pass through such as Los Ebanos, Boca Chica Boulevard, Morrison Road, Alton Gloor, Price Boulevard, Palm Blvd, FM 802, some streets of Country Club, areas of Paredes and many more.

Brownsville City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau posted on her social media accounts Friday morning that city crews were out in the city setting up pumps and clearing debris to help drain water as fast as possible.

“I have never, never in my 10 years with the city, not even during hurricanes seen this much water fall,” she said. “… It is absolutely incredible. I am shaking to see this.”

David Reese, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Brownsville Tweeted on Friday morning that Brownsville has not had 4 straight days of 1 inch or more of rain, setting a record for the city for most days in a row with 1 inch or more of rain.

“That was a heck of a storm. Flooding all over southern and southeastern Cameron County. And there’s more rain in Mexico heading this way,” Reese wrote.

In Los Fresnos, residents reported on social media early Friday that there were areas flooded but being cleared. A resident posted a photo of two stranded cars.

Vehicles push through deep sections of floodwater Friday on Paredes Line Road near Heritage Trail.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Earlier this week, the Brownsville Police Department posted a public service announcement that informed the public about the upcoming heavy rain that was forecasted all week and advised them to not drive through high water areas and use caution when driving.

“More accidents occur on the roadway during rain, and we ask the public to stay home and only to go out if needed. If you do plan to leave and drive during the rainy weather, please leave with enough time to drive slower than usual,” the announcement reads.

“Reducing your speed by 10 MPH can reduce your probability of being involved in an accident by 50%.”

The National Weather Service Brownsville said in an interview that the next few days will be drier for the weekend in the Brownsville and Los Fresnos area but that a shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially Saturday.

“But our chances are not nearly as high as they have been over the past three-four days now,” Brian Mejia, a meteorologist, said.

Mejia said there is a slight chance for some showers around mid week next week of about 20 to 30 percent, but nothing like the area saw this week. He recommends the area to be very cautious on streets where it usually floods.

“I can’t rule out a couple of showers or thunderstorms. If they do occur, since it has rained so much over the past few days, we can’t rule out some minor flooding issues that might occur if it does rain,” he said.

“We like to say ‘turn around, don’t drown’ it could save your life. … I guess for the next few days, when it comes to this weekend, just be on alert. Even though the chances of showers and thunderstorms are a lot less, any shower that does occur will have potential for some heavy rain, but again, the chances are going to be much lower than the past few days.”

View the full photo gallery below: