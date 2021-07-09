Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial Roundup: New England

By The Associated Press
Times-Argus
 6 days ago

Boston Globe. July 7, 2021. Editorial: Governor Baker is on the mark on affordable housing. A big chunk of the American Rescue plan should go to that cause. As the COVID-19 pandemic tore through the Commonwealth last year, it cut an especially deadly path through overcrowded apartment buildings in Chelsea, a largely working-class, immigrant community where many residents are packed into dilapidated rental housing. Rarely have the consequences of the state’s housing shortage been so vivid — or so deadly. For years, residents of wealthy communities across the state set the stage for the crisis, blocking housing construction almost as second nature. But the people who deliver their groceries, mow their lawns, and clean their offices still needed places to live.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Mariano
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Robert Deleo
Person
Karen Spilka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Affordable Housing#New England#Legislature#Boston Globe#American#House#Senate#Masshousing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WUPE

Massachusetts Residents Urged To Take Down Bird Feeders

Here's a serious question, folks. Do you have a bird feeder and/or birdbath in your yard? The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife along with other wildlife officials are urging residents of the Bay State to take them down. Mass.gov is reporting on a wildlife advisory regarding the "mystery disease"...
Montpelier, VTTimes-Argus

Bisbee: Crossroads for health care

We are at a real crossroads in our country as most Americans can neither afford health care coverage nor the cost of prescription drugs. There are several state and national plans being discussed to try to make health care a right and not a privilege in the United States. Unfortunately,...
Portland, METimes-Argus

Northern New England communication workers authorize strike

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Union members with a phone and internet company in northern New England said Wednesday they have authorized a potential strike. The contracts of more than 1,000 union employees of Consolidated Communications in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont expire on Aug. 7. Representatives for Communications Workers of America said an “overwhelming majority” of union members voted to authorize the strike.
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

At Long Last, Gretchen Whitmer Finally Gets What’s Coming to Her…

Being that I’m from Michigan, I have been on an up and down rollercoaster when it comes to actually holding Gretchenm Whitmner responsible for her tyrannical overreach during the COVID mess. TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!. There have been a lot of rumors that the “clampdown”...
House RentTimes-Argus

Out of reach

A report issued this week shows just how challenging the rental market in Vermont has become. In order to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment at the Fair Market Rent in Vermont, full-time workers need to earn $23.68 an hour, or $49,258 annually, according to Out of Reach — a report released jointly by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.
South Burlington, VTTimes-Argus

Lawyer calls for release of records after priest allegation

A lawyer called on Vermont’s Catholic church Wednesday to release all the records about a priest he alleged abused a 9-year-old boy in South Burlington in the 1960s. But the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington said Tuesday it checked its records and found no abuse allegations against the Rev. Roger W. Carlin, who died in 1980.
Barre, VTTimes-Argus

Exorbitant

Driving through Barre recently with a friend, I pointed out the intersection of South Main and Quarry Hill and remarked it was due for a $4.75 million upgrade. Can you imagine how far that money could go to improving city streets?. I am beyond belief. I hope all the future...
Barre, VTTimes-Argus

Talk of the town

BARRE — Has it really been two years since the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library sold their last book?. Unless you count the handful that were sold as part of an online auction, it has, which is why they are seriously psyched to announce the return of their annual July book sale.
Barre, VTTimes-Argus

Council approves easement, homeless resolution

BARRE — City councilors kept a six-year-old promise to a former mayor, urged the current governor to take swift action to provide safe shelter for those who are homeless or soon to be homeless again, and agreed to solicit professional help as they rethink their priorities for the coming year.
Public HealthTimes-Argus

Officials: Best protection against delta is vaccination

The best protection against the new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus remains vaccination, Vermont officials said Tuesday. The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont is up slightly and testing is underway to determine how many of those cases are from the so-called delta variant, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday.
CollegesWarren Tribune Chronicle

Colleges now must enforce ‘Collin’s law’

For too long, colleges have had a look-the-other-way mentality when it came to fraternity (and sorority) hazing. For generations, these practices have gone beyond simple bullying of students or stunts to prove “worthiness” for joining — though that is bad enough. Hazing too often moves into dangerous and even deadly territory, with multiple students dying in their quest to fit in.
Public HealthTimes-Argus

Levine: Booster shots for coronavirus vaccine not recommended

MONTPELIER — The state’s top health official says a booster shot for the coronavirus vaccine has yet to be deemed necessary. At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said coronavirus activity in Vermont remains low. The state averaged under eight new cases per day in the past week. Levine said 82.8% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Vermont StateTimes-Argus

Tennis in the Parks takes off in Vermont

Often, the point of entry into a sport can be a challenge. Whether it’s the cost or the equipment, among a host of other things, there can be barriers. Tennis in the Parks is aiming to break those barriers down. The program partners with local parks and recreation departments and...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo administration, feds disagree on NY COVID-19 death total

Despite New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo coming under fire for allegedly undercounting COVID-19 fatalities in his state, a discrepancy still remains, with the federal government’s tally being about 11,000 higher than what Cuomo’s administration has publicized. New York state’s official death count, presented daily to the public and on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy