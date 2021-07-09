Severe thunderstorms expected for next six days

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sussex FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 555 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Over 2 inches of rain has fallen in some areas with additional rainfall occurring. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sussex, Hainesville, and Vernon Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED