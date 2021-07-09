Severe thunderstorms expected for next six days

Effective: 2021-07-17 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
