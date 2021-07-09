Cancel
Albemarle, NC

Book project aims to capture life in the Albemarle around turn of 20th century

By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
Daily Advance
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA history book project that will include photo submissions from residents aims to capture life in the Albemarle in the years before and after the turn of the 20th century. “Albemarle Memories: A Pictorial History of The Mid-1800s through 1939” is being presented by Adams Publishing Group, a newspaper publishing company that owns The Daily Advance, The Bertie Ledger-Advance, The Perquimans Weekly, Chowan Herald, among other North Carolina properties. The coffee-table photo compilation will include photos from participating local historical organizations, as well as reader-submitted photos.

