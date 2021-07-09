Robin Stroot: Make your own area rug

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. July is all about decorating with bold color here at Apartment Therapy, so you’ve probably noticed a lot of colorful inspiration coming your way. In a recent house tour, Rich O’Gorman put his wildly whimsical home in the UK on display, and I have to say, his style is incredible. After he lost his job during the pandemic, O’Gorman began documenting his creative color journey on his instagram and gained a pretty large following there, and you can probably see why. Just look at those walls! When discussing his love of color and murals specifically, he says, “There’s nothing more joyful than walking into a bright, colorful room, and people are denying themselves that!”
Comments / 0