Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Robin Stroot: Make your own area rug

Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccent rugs are nice but there are times when you can’t find the exact right color, shape or fiber combination to suit your personal home decor. Here are simple tips when choosing fibers for making your own area rug. Decide how you will use the rug. Will it be one...

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Rugs#Natural Fiber#Natural Materials#Cotton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 3 Exterior Paint Colors That Help a Home Sell the Fastest

When it comes time to give your home a fresh coat of paint, there’s the always option of choosing a new color. But which shade will look the best when all’s said and done?. A huge part of a home’s marketability has to do with curb appeal — and the exterior paint color plays a major role. According to a 2019 analysis by Zillow, diving into some basic curb appeal projects — including repainting the exterior of your home — is a must when preparing a home for sale. This rings especially true during these pandemic times when buyers are more reliant on photos and virtual showings when house-hunting.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Under Sink Kitchen Storage Is a Stylish Alternative to Cabinets

Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests to kick off the July 4 holiday. Aside from the oversized sandwiches by daybird in Los Angeles, there was a lot to take in as the queen of media gave a mini tour of her kitchen. But it’s a subtle design detail that will make you pause and stare: the curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets, From Unfinished Wood to Tricky IKEA Laminate

The simplest way to update your kitchen cabinets without replacing them is to paint them. The thing is, just because it’s not complicated doesn’t mean it’s cheap. According to HomeAdvisor’s latest 2021 data, it will run you an average of $700, with labor costing between $20 and $50 per hour. The only real way to avoid that expense is to tackle the job yourself.
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Home & GardenDomaine

How to Properly Clean Your Tile Floors and Keep Them Sparkling

Tile can be a wonderfully low-maintenance flooring and is especially great in areas where spills and splashes are common, like bathrooms and kitchens. But, even the most low-maintenance floor needs a good clean now and again. Follow these tips to keep your tile sparkling, clean, and splatter-free. How Often Should...
Interior Designmadaboutthehouse.com

How to plan a tiny bathroom (and we mean tiny)

I have shared my tiny bathroom reno on these pages before but Sophie and I discuss this in more detail on the podcast today following a recent survey revealed by our sponsor Geberit that found that the average new build bathrooom in the UK measures 4.4m square. Mine is a square 2m x 2m while Sophie’s is just over 1m x about 2.5m so we have both planned and decorated these small spaces of our own – with, of course, two very different looks, so you might find the following tips useful.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Beds With Storage For An Adult Bedroom

Do you find that your room is lacking in space and you no longer know where to store your things? The solution we chose is the bed with storage. Indeed, the space devoted to our sleeping is particularly important and in small spaces, exploiting the smallest square meter is essential!
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Surprising Reason You Might Want to Bring a Can of Paint into the Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. July is all about decorating with bold color here at Apartment Therapy, so you’ve probably noticed a lot of colorful inspiration coming your way. In a recent house tour, Rich O’Gorman put his wildly whimsical home in the UK on display, and I have to say, his style is incredible. After he lost his job during the pandemic, O’Gorman began documenting his creative color journey on his instagram and gained a pretty large following there, and you can probably see why. Just look at those walls! When discussing his love of color and murals specifically, he says, “There’s nothing more joyful than walking into a bright, colorful room, and people are denying themselves that!”
Home & GardenLifehacker

Use an Iron to Easily Remove Vinyl Flooring

When it’s time to remodel your flooring, removing the existing material is usually a pain in the ass. Removing tile or wood flooring probably requires a professional, but vinyl floors aren’t worth that much effort or money. The issue with removing vinyl floors, however, is the adhesive used to secure it to the floor underneath. Depending on the type of flooring it’s attached to, the removal process means scraping glue for hours with warm water or floor stripper. However, there is an easier way to remove the tile, along with the glue—and all you need is one household appliance and one removal tool.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Why Does Water Temperature Matter When Washing White and Colorful Laundry?

If you're curious about how natural cleaning products work or why baking soda is such a powerful ingredient, you've come to the right place. We'll explain the science behind some of the most popular cleaning methods and tools, so you can you clean smarter-not harder. Follow along with Clean Science to see which technique we break down next.
Urbandale, IAdsmmagazine.com

Making a Backyard Splash

This pool was an entry in dsm’s inaugural Home Design Awards. Photographer: Jennifer Boyles. To see additional projects, visit dsmhomedesignawards.com. We’re also covering the spaces in our free weekly newsletter, dsmWeekly. Subscribe here. Designed by K. Renee Home, this Urbandale pool oasis offers the ultimate in staycation appeal. With several...
Home & GardenPosted by
CNN

20 products under $20 to help clear the clutter out of your home office

A lot is unknown about the state, and fate, of the modern office worker as work-from-home orders lift and people begin a return to the traditional office. For many people, of course, that return won’t happen — many employers will allow employees the choice, and some will even move away from brick-and-mortar offices entirely. That means the home office will be here to stay for many people.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

Aldi’s new garden furniture is bang on trend, from bamboo-effect to wicker seating sets

If you’re looking for affordable garden furniture, Aldi is a one-stop shop.Over the past few months the budget supermarket has launched a hanging egg chair, a tiki bar, a firepit and grill (£229.99, Aldi.co.uk) and even a gazebo with a built-in bar (£179.99, Aldi.co.uk), most of which have been sell-out successes.Its latest Specialbuys additions are two garden furniture sets – one is a bamboo-effect range for smaller spaces and the other is a contemporary garden set that comes with a two-person sofa, two chairs and a coffee table.As with anything from Aldi, they’re an absolute steal, costing just £169.99 and...
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

Review: The SoftFrame Is Actually a Giant Pillow for Your Box Spring

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever bumped a shin on your bed frame in the middle of the night? I have, and let’s call it what it is:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy