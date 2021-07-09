Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hastings, NE

Shelly J. Childs

Hastings Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelly Jean Childs, 57, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 2, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1964, to Jim Wigert and Candi Uden in Hastings, Nebraska. Shelly is survived by her husband, Harold Childs of Harvard; her parents, Jim and Marcia Wigert of Arizona and Candi and Lynell Uden of Hastings; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jill Wigert of Iowa; Bryan Wigert and Sean Wigert of Hastings; her 3 furbabies; and other nieces, cousins and friends.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
Hastings, NE
Obituaries
City
Harvard, NE
City
Hastings, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy