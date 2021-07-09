Shelly J. Childs

Shelly Jean Childs, 57, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 2, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1964, to Jim Wigert and Candi Uden in Hastings, Nebraska. Shelly is survived by her husband, Harold Childs of Harvard; her parents, Jim and Marcia Wigert of Arizona and Candi and Lynell Uden of Hastings; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jill Wigert of Iowa; Bryan Wigert and Sean Wigert of Hastings; her 3 furbabies; and other nieces, cousins and friends.