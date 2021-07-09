Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge County, WI

Dodge Co man sentenced in child porn case

By Patrick Feller
whby.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dodge County man is sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography. The Dodge County District Attorneys Office says 51-year-old Adam Biddle of Beaver Dam will spend six-years in prison followed by 20-years of extended supervision. Authorities were alerted by the National Center of Missing and exploited children that child pornography was being transmitted through online media accounts. Officers obtained a warrant and confiscated all electronic devices from Biddle’s home. Investigators found multiple transmissions of various child pornography to other users.

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
Dodge County, WI
Government
County
Dodge County, WI
City
Dodge, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Prison#Electronic Devices#Dodge Co#District Attorneys Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy