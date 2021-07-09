Dodge Co man sentenced in child porn case

A Dodge County man is sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography. The Dodge County District Attorneys Office says 51-year-old Adam Biddle of Beaver Dam will spend six-years in prison followed by 20-years of extended supervision. Authorities were alerted by the National Center of Missing and exploited children that child pornography was being transmitted through online media accounts. Officers obtained a warrant and confiscated all electronic devices from Biddle’s home. Investigators found multiple transmissions of various child pornography to other users.