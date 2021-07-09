Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

Videos of animal torture lead to cruelty charges against Winston-Salem man, authorities say

By JOHN HINTON
Globe Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Winston-Salem man faces charges of animal cruelty after investigators linked him to videos that showed him abusing and killing small animals, authorities said. Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Dewald was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $7,500, the sheriff's office said.

