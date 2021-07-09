Cancel
Investors pile into longer-dated Treasury ETFs as bond yields fall

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Recent price rallies in U.S. government debt drove flows into exchange-traded funds tracking longer-dated Treasuries, according to BlackRock ETF provider iShares. The iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF attracted $1.4 billion of inflows in the past three weeks to Thursday, with around $447 million added in the last...

TREASURIES-Yields fall to one-week lows as Fed's Powell maintains dovish rhetoric

(Adds comments from Fed's Powell and Evans, adds quote, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-week lows on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress for the second day that rising inflation is likely to be transitory and that the U.S. central bank would continue to support the economy. Powell delivered the same pledge of "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery as he did on Wednesday, an indication he sees no need to rush the withdrawal of support from the economy because of a recent jump in inflation. “He continues to lean a bit more dovishly than what we saw after the June FOMC meeting via the dot plot,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That doesn’t mean that tapering still isn’t on track, and it doesn’t mean that we won’t see some shift in monetary policy in 2022 and 2023 in terms of the liftoff rate hike. Rather, that Powell has been pushing back on this notion that there’s some high degree of urgency to start normalizing rates this year,” Lyngen said. Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points on Thursday to 1.297%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened five basis points to 107 basis points. The Fed surprised markets after its June meeting showed that U.S. central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a "liftoff" in borrowing costs by that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases. Long-dated yields have fallen in the past few weeks and the yield curve has flattened as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventually Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. The market has been choppy at times, however, and market participants say that moves are being influenced by investors positioning for higher rates having to cover those positions when they move against them. “It’s showing us that perhaps positioning is still leaning heavily towards higher rates,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. "There’s still I’d say, on balance, investors who are underweight their usual duration benchmarks, which is part of the explanation for the price action, which doesn’t really make much sense.” Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans also said on Thursday said he's still digesting what the recent leap in inflation means for the appropriate timing of interest rate increases, but signaled he still sees liftoff as years away. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 16-month low last week as the labor market gains traction, but worker shortages and bottlenecks in the supply chain are frustrating efforts by businesses to ramp up production to meet strong demand for goods and services. The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales data for June on Friday. July 15 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2251 -0.004 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4328 -0.005 Five-year note 100-124/256 0.7752 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-56/256 1.0677 -0.039 10-year note 103-4/256 1.2972 -0.059 20-year bond 106-180/256 1.8448 -0.066 30-year bond 110-72/256 1.9206 -0.068 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)
Businessetftrends.com

What Do Falling Bond Yields Say About the Economy?

Recently, Treasury yields have slipped, pressuring the cyclical value trade that drove domestic equity markets higher through much of the first half of 2021. While lower 10-year yields are seen as a positive for growth stocks, some market observers are concerned by the rapid decline in those yields, which hover around the lowest levels since February. Of course, bond yields move inverse of prices, meaning there’s been plenty of appetite for U.S. government debt in recent weeks. That’s prompting some experts to opine on overall implications for the economy.
Stocksetftrends.com

Junk Bonds Are Scorching Hot. So Is This Invesco ETF

Surprisingly sturdy fundamentals, among other factors, have high-yield bonds on a roll this year, depressing yields in the process. Factor-based exchange traded funds like the Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) can help investors stay on the right side of income and quality in the junk bond space while simultaneously capitalizing on credit opportunities.
Businesskdal610.com

Inflows into U.S. bond funds dip on inflation jitters, Lipper finds

(Reuters) – Money inflows into U.S. bond funds fell in the week to July 14 after data showing higher inflation reinforced expectations the Fed may raise its interest rates soon. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bonds received a net inflow of $4.8 billion in the week, a 45% drop...
Stocksetftrends.com

Is Now the Time to Consider High-Yield Bond ETFs?

While junk bonds have often been considered the pariah of the bond market in the past, a robust fundamentals setting is helping to bolster what is frequently seen as one of the riskiest products in the financial markets. Bond yields, which run inversely with bond prices, for the lowest-grade bonds...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields fall after Powell testimony

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday, mainly tracking U.S. Treasuries, as investors continued to assess dovish comentary from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell on Wednesday pledged “powerful support” to complete the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said he was confident...
Businessjack1065.com

Analysis-JPMorgan hoards cash as Dimon expects rates to rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Jamie Dimon’s optimism about the economy is costing JPMorgan Chase & Co money, the bank’s latest financials show. The CEO said this week the country’s largest lender continues to stockpile cash instead of investing it in securities, such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds, which pay more than cash deposits.
MarketsKCTV 5

JPMorgan's profit spikes 155% as US economy booms

JPMorgan Chase is minting money as the US economy races back from the pandemic. America's largest bank said Tuesday it hauled in $11.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, up 155% from the same period of 2020. JPMorgan's bottom-line growth was driven in part by $3 billion of net...
Stocksetfstrategy.com

DWS introduces EUR and USD corporate green bond ETFs

DWS has launched a pair of ETFs in Europe – the Xtrackers EUR Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF (XGBE GY) and Xtrackers USD Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF (XGBU GY) – providing investors with access to the rapidly growing market for green corporate bonds. Until now, the UCITS green bond...
Financial Reportsrock947.com

BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets reach $9.49 trillion

(Reuters) -BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a 28% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday that handily beat estimates as investors poured more money into the company’s funds, boosting its assets under management to new highs. The company’s adjusted net income rose to $1.55 billion, or $10.03 per...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases as investors grow cautious after basket index hits 5-year high

(Adds comments and table, updates midday prices) SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, with many investors growing cautious after the yuan's value against major trading partners surged to a more than five-year high due to other currencies weakening faster against the greenback. Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4806 yuan per dollar, 49 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4757. It was the weakest since June 24. The index for yuan's trade-weighted basket rose to 98.45, the highest since March 16, 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Many investors subscribe to a view that an index showing above 98 would hurt China's exports, and some speculated that policymakers could act to temper the strength of the yuan, which has gained 0.8% against the dollar this year. "The relatively rich valuation of CNY, with year-to-date 3.8% appreciation against its basket, adds another layer of vulnerability in the coming months, not to mention the divergence in policy direction compared with the U.S. Federal Reserve on tapering and normalization," Wee-Khoon Chong, senior markets strategist for APAC at BNY Mellon, said in a note. The spot yuan opened at 6.4731 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4748 at midday, 63 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the PBOC, told media on Tuesday that China would maintain normal monetary policy stance and prioritise stability and focus on domestic conditions. Sun's remarks came after the PBOC announced on Friday that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. But still, some investors took the surprise RRR cut as a sign of a dovish tilt and believed that higher liquidity should put downward pressure on the yuan, according to traders. They added that a firmer dollar in global markets also weighed on the yuan in morning trade, as the greenback gained support after high U.S. inflation numbers spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Fed officials have so far signalled. Some said investors would shift their attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for more clues on the timing of a tapering of stimulus and higher interest rates. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.726, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.48 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4806 6.4757 -0.08% Spot yuan 6.4748 6.4685 -0.10% Divergence from -0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.83% Spot change since 2005 27.83% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.38 98.31 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.726 92.804 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.48 -0.08% * Offshore 6.6478 -2.52% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Gerry Doyle & Simon Cameron-Moore)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in U.S. inflation in 13 years rattled investors who fear rising interest rates could end a stock market rally that has doubled prices from 2020 lows.
Businessinvesting.com

JPMorgan stockpiling cash, waiting for interest rates to rise -CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank is holding around $500 billion in cash, putting it in a position to benefit from higher interest rates. "We've actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash, waiting for opportunities to invest...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BlackRock CEO Fink does not see inflation as transitory

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said he does not see inflation as transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to react to higher inflation numbers. “I am not calling for 1970’s inflation but I just think we are going to have...

