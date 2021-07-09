Juniata, Nebraska resident Norma L. Imler, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings surrounded by her loving children. Private family graveside service will be held at White Rock Cemetery in Republic County, KS with Pastor Tom Murray officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.