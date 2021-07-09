Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hastings, NE

Norma L. Imler

Hastings Tribune
 8 days ago

Juniata, Nebraska resident Norma L. Imler, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings surrounded by her loving children. Private family graveside service will be held at White Rock Cemetery in Republic County, KS with Pastor Tom Murray officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Hastings, NE
Obituaries
City
Juniata, NE
City
Hastings, NE
City
Deweese, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Retirement#Montrose High School#Emporia College#Nola Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
The Hill

Olympic Village records first coronavirus case days before Olympics begin

The Olympic Village recorded its first coronavirus case on Friday days before the Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, announced on Saturday that a person from the Olympic Village tested positive for the virus and is currently quarantining in a hotel, USA Today reported.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy