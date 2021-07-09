Cancel
Keke Palmer celebrates ‘real-life Akeelah,’ spelling bee champ Zaila Avant-garde

Hastings Tribune
 7 days ago

Actor Keke Palmer, who captivated audiences as national spelling bee champion Akeelah Anderson in the film “Akeelah and the Bee,” has joined thousands in celebrating Zaila Avant-garde, who recently became the first Black American to win the coveted title in real life. “THE REAL LIFE AKEELAH YOU GUYS!! The real...

