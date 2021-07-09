Warhawks looking to be more consistent with reloaded roster in 2022

It’s another familiar foe in the playoffs Friday for the Sigourney Savage softball team as they host North Mahaska in the regional semifinal round of the class 1A tournament. The Savages are 23-7 on the year after a 1-0 win over English Valleys to open the playoffs in Thursday’s regional quarterfinal round. The Savages were led by a spectacular performance from freshman Carly Goodwin in the circle, throwing a compete game one hit shut out to record the victory. At the plate, Sigourney got hits from Josephine Moore, Dani Aller and Macy Fisch. Fisch had the game winning RBI knock in the fourth. The Savages are currently ranked No. 7 in class 1A in the final poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They were regular season co-champions of the South Iowa Cedar League with a 15-1 conference mark. Sigourney is hitting .335 as a team, 10th best in class 1A and has a staff ERA of 1.66, ninth in the state. They are led individually by three players hitting over .400 on the year in Carly Goodwin, Kaylee Weber and Josephine Moore. Goodwin is tops on the team at .515, ninth in 1A with 52 hits, sixth most in Iowa. Goodwin also leads the Savages in the circle with a 19-3 overall record and 0.55ERA, second in the state.