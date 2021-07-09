Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Warhawks looking to be more consistent with reloaded roster in 2022

By Zach Martin
Globe Gazette
 7 days ago

There wasn't a whole lot of hesitation. Kalli Trewin grasps it. So does Haley Grady. Head coach Sadie Winfrey has the same mindset. If West Fork wants to get to the level it believes it can attain in 2022, all three of them know what one part of the game needs to be improved not mightily, but substantially.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reloaded#Broncos#Belmond Klemme#West Fork#Newman Catholic#Hampton Dumont Cal#Panthers#Knights#The Globe Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
247Sports

How LSU's roster looks after adding transfer Tyler McManus

In less than two weeks since LSU introduced Jay Johnson as its new baseball coach, the headman has secured two huge wins on the recruiting trail. He has also addressed two of the Tigers' weakest areas from last year's team that advanced to a Super Regional. After adding All-America designated...
NFLchatsports.com

Pre-Snap Reads 7/4: Seahawks roster primers and more

Check out these links. Or don’t. It’s a free country. While Mayowa struggled as a starter early in the 2020 season, his return to Seattle proved to be a success as he shined in a reserve role in the second half. Now back on a two-year deal, will his strong finish carry over into 2021? Or could improved depth around him lead to less playing time?
College Sportssportswar.com

The Virginia Tech Friday Q&A: Improved Recruiting, and More Challenging Roster Management

1) What position group are you currently the most excited about with the current recruiting class so far? – Jbohokie63. Chris Coleman: Of the positions that are filled, or mostly filled, I’d probably have no choice but to say quarterback or offensive line. One of either Alex Orji or Devin Farrell should work out (or at least I hope one does!), and I trust Vance Vice’s evaluation of offensive linemen.
Greer, SCgreercitizen.com

Warhawk seniors ready for post-season

The Greer Post 115 senior team picked up three dominating wins to close out the regular season last week, securing home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Warhawks topped Gaffney (20-0), Buffalo (15-1) and Spartanburg (10-0), improving to 9-2 on the year. Full text available to...
MLBGazette

All-Star Game in Denver: Latest headlines, history, roster and more

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is scheduled Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Pregame ceremonies start at 5:30 p.m. for the game that will be broadcast on FOX. Updated 15 hrs ago. Updated 15 hrs ago. Updated 15 hrs ago. Updated 8 hrs ago. Updated Jul...
Sportskciiradio.com

Savages Meet Warhawks in Semifinals

It’s another familiar foe in the playoffs Friday for the Sigourney Savage softball team as they host North Mahaska in the regional semifinal round of the class 1A tournament. The Savages are 23-7 on the year after a 1-0 win over English Valleys to open the playoffs in Thursday’s regional quarterfinal round. The Savages were led by a spectacular performance from freshman Carly Goodwin in the circle, throwing a compete game one hit shut out to record the victory. At the plate, Sigourney got hits from Josephine Moore, Dani Aller and Macy Fisch. Fisch had the game winning RBI knock in the fourth. The Savages are currently ranked No. 7 in class 1A in the final poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They were regular season co-champions of the South Iowa Cedar League with a 15-1 conference mark. Sigourney is hitting .335 as a team, 10th best in class 1A and has a staff ERA of 1.66, ninth in the state. They are led individually by three players hitting over .400 on the year in Carly Goodwin, Kaylee Weber and Josephine Moore. Goodwin is tops on the team at .515, ninth in 1A with 52 hits, sixth most in Iowa. Goodwin also leads the Savages in the circle with a 19-3 overall record and 0.55ERA, second in the state.
Belmond, IAGlobe Gazette

Quick at-bats cost Warhawks in regional quarters

It hit line drives. It was clean defensively. Its pitcher got out of big jams. About everything that has gone right for the West Fork softball team for most of the season went right again Wednesday night. Just not on the scoreboard. Belmond-Klemme roped more hits and were patient at...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Authier Looks To Bring Consistency To Mount Marty Men’s Basketball

Thursday morning, Mount Marty University announced its 11th head men’s basketball coach, who is looking to be the rock of a strong foundation for years to come. “This program, for me, it’s tremendous,” Collin Authier, new Mount Marty men’s basketball coach, said. “This opportunity is phenomenal. I’ve worked my career for this opportunity and to not just have the opportunity to be a head coach, but one at a university that I believe so strongly in the core values is so important to me.”
BaseballGlobe Gazette

Three area players make NCC first team all-conference

Avery Hanson had the most wins of any starting pitcher in the North Central Conference. Annika Nelson finished with a new career best in batting average. Kylee Whipple was an all-around consistent hitter. All three were honored by the NCC as first-team all-conference members. Hanson and Whipple of Hampton-Dumont-CAL were...
College Sports247Sports

PHOTOS: First look at USC's new roster

USC director of football performance Robert Stiner yelled to a staff member. The football team had just streamed from Howard Jones Field into Loker Stadium. One of the Stiner’s strength and conditioning assistants was walking and talking with a player and had gone with the team to Cromwell Field. Stiner...
Sportswesb.com

6 More All-Stars Round Out Big 30 Game Rosters

Six more All-Stars have been announced for the 47th iteration of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, rounding out the rosters for the North and South teams. The latest 6 player additions, 4 from NY, which moved its season to the spring, and 2 from PA, puts the total number of players at 82 — 42 from Pennsylvania and 40 from New York. Added for New York were Noah Paterniti, Connor Walsh and Jayden Gustafson, all of Allegany-Limestone, and Ryan DeKay of the Ellicottville-Franklinville co-op. Pennsylvania’s additions are St. Mary’s Conner Bressler and Warren’s Alex Borger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy