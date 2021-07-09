Virginia Parlato

Hagerstown - Virginia Alice (Zoller) Parlato, 97, of Hagerstown, passed away at Fahrney Keedy on Wednesday, July 8, 2021. Born on May 11, 1924 in Queens, NY, Virginia was the daughter of the late Adam Jacob and Alice Isabelle (Reed) Zoller. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Louis Parlato, who went to home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2013; as well as her brother, Thomas Zoller. Virginia moved to Hagerstown in 1997. She loved Jesus and attended Bridge of Life (formerly Faith Chapel) and later Hub City Vineyard. Virginia is survived by her son, Steven Parlato and his wife, Deborah, of Gaithersburg; her daughter, Nancy LoPresto of Hagerstown; her grandchildren, David Parlato of Bellingham, WA; and Esther LoPresto of Hagerstown. A Receiving of Friends will be held at Rest Haven Funeral Home on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM. A service for friends and family to share memories of Virginia will take place at 10:00. Private committal for family will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Virginia's name to a charity of one's choosing. Rest Haven Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.