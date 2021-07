Whether at home with friends or in the office with coworkers, it’s our nature to try and connect with one another. And in many instances, it’s the job of one person — a host — to help facilitate those connections and to create a memorable experience for guests. While planning a get-together, there can sometimes be a tendency to stress about things like food or decor, but those details can actually serve as a distraction from why someone is hosting a gathering in the first place.