Watertown, NY

Memorial Services: Jordan S. Denicola, 30, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We lost my boy Jordan S. Denicola at the age of 30 years old on January 22, 2021 and our lives will never be the same. Jordan leaves behind his mom, Sherri Samson; his dad, Dean Samson; his sister, Tori Samson; and his brother, Mason Denicola as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents, Robert T. (Shirley) Paris and Edwin C .(Nancy) Samson. He also left behind too many friends to list from the Watertown and Buffalo areas.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Services#Point State Park#Cremation#Wwny#Modern Disposal Services
