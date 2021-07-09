Memorial Services: Jordan S. Denicola, 30, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We lost my boy Jordan S. Denicola at the age of 30 years old on January 22, 2021 and our lives will never be the same. Jordan leaves behind his mom, Sherri Samson; his dad, Dean Samson; his sister, Tori Samson; and his brother, Mason Denicola as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents, Robert T. (Shirley) Paris and Edwin C .(Nancy) Samson. He also left behind too many friends to list from the Watertown and Buffalo areas.