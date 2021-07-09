Cancel
Cortlandt Manor, NY

Historic Hudson Valley Welcomes the Slave Dwelling Project

By River Journal
riverjournalonline.com
 11 days ago

Founder and Director Joseph McGill will spend the night at Van Cortlandt and Philipsburg Manors. Historic Hudson Valley (HHV) today announced that Joseph McGill, founder of the acclaimed Slave Dwelling Project, will be coming to Van Cortlandt Manor July 16-18 and to Philipsburg Manor July 30-August 1, as part of the historian’s ongoing work to bring awareness to former dwellings and to highlight the stories of the enslaved people who lived a.

riverjournalonline.com

