Fourth annual Hockey Buzz Mock Draft, NJD pick in, CLM up, DET on deck

It’s time for the Canes Country mock draft, where we do our best to predict how the first round will shake out. This is a bit of an interesting draft as there isn’t a true franchise-defining player available at first overall, at least not as of right now. Couple that with the fact that viewings of most players were limited due to COVID-19 and you’re bound for some surprises along the way. I am joined by Andrew, Brett, and Kaydee for this mock draft. Each of us will be picking for a handful of teams and there will be a brief explanation of the pick to follow.