NHL

Fourth annual Hockey Buzz Mock Draft, NJD pick in, CLM up, DET on deck

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

The fourth mock Hockey Buzz mock draft driven by the readers and a few special guests is underway. Hank Bailing did not go off the board with the Sabres pick, selecting Owen Power first overall, while Sean Maloughney took Matthew Beniers as the first ever Seattle draft pick and Ryan Armstrong completed the Michigan trifecta with Kent Johnson. Zabber selected Luke Hughes with the Devils' pick. Slimtj is up for Columbus with the pick to be posted tomorrow night and fed91stammer is on deck for Detroit. Below is the voting poll, please weigh in with your view.

Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Sabres Mock Draft Companion

This will be a bit of a bite-sized blog today as I also contributed a piece to the Hockeybuzz Mock Draft run by Jan Levine. That mock draft exercise was especially enjoyable after putting in some quality hours to study the draft eligible prospects which allowed me to put myself in the Sabres shoes and decide what they might do.
NHLYardbarker

THW 2021 NHL Mock Draft: Devils Select Luke Hughes Fourth Overall

The New Jersey Devils have found themselves in a rebuild over the past three seasons, finishing near the bottom of the division over the past three years after making the playoffs in 2017-18. With faces like Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes heading an emerging forward core, the Devils find themselves looking for a face for their defense for years to come.
NHLjacketscannon.com

NHL Mock Draft 2021: Columbus Blue Jackets select William Eklund with No. 5 pick

With the fifth pick in the 2021 SB Nation NHL Mock Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets are pleased to select William Eklund, forward, from Djurgårdens IF. To learn more about Eklund, check out his draft prospect profile here. Among the players in the top 10, Eklund seemed to have the highest upside. His 200 foot game appealed to me, as did his experience playing in a pro league in 2020-21.
NHLNHL

NHL Draft profile: Mason McTavish

Center prospect brings a big presence down the middle of the ice. BlueJackets.com is running feature stories profiling the top nine players in our consensus poll for the upcoming NHL Draft, which is scheduled to begin Friday, July 23. Columbus will select fifth overall in the draft with the chance to add a high-level player -- likely from this group -- to the organization.
NHLNHL

2021 MOCK DRAFT - ALEX MEDINA

Ahead of the draft, which will be held virtually July 23 & 24, CalgaryFlames.com's Alex Medina took a shot at predicting the first round:. 1. Buffalo Sabres - William Eklund - LW - Djurgarden (SHL) Stating things off with a twist! It was an impressive season for the Swede, earning...
NHLNHL

2016 NHL Redraft: Fox moves into top five

The 2021 NHL Draft will be held from July 23-24, and NHL.com is counting down the days with profiles and other features. Today, we examine what a redo of the 2016 NHL Draft might look like. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here. (link to https://www.nhl.com/nhl-draft) Auston Matthews was...
NHLNHL

NHL Draft profile: Kent Johnson

University of Michigan forward brings high-level skill to the 2021 selection process. BlueJackets.com is running feature stories profiling the top nine players in our consensus poll for the upcoming NHL Draft, which is scheduled to begin Friday, July 23. Columbus will select fifth overall in the draft with the chance to add a high-level player -- likely from this group -- to the organization.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Which team is the best fit for Vladimir Tarasenko?

In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on which teams seem like good fits for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. The Los Angeles Kings seem like a fun landing spot for me (if Tarasenko is willing to waive). They’ve built up a very strong farm system...
NHLcanescountry.com

Canes Country 2021 Mock Draft

It’s time for the Canes Country mock draft, where we do our best to predict how the first round will shake out. This is a bit of an interesting draft as there isn’t a true franchise-defining player available at first overall, at least not as of right now. Couple that with the fact that viewings of most players were limited due to COVID-19 and you’re bound for some surprises along the way. I am joined by Andrew, Brett, and Kaydee for this mock draft. Each of us will be picking for a handful of teams and there will be a brief explanation of the pick to follow.
NHLBleacher Report

Potential Destinations and Contracts for the NHL's Top 6 UFAs

We've dispensed with on-ice formalities. The handshakes were exchanged and the Stanley Cup was paraded. So, welcome to the point on the hockey calendar when the executive types take over. A pair of drafts—expansion and entry—take place within the next 10 days and will be followed soon after by the...
NHLNHL

Avalanche Acquires Mikhail Maltsev, Second-Round Pick

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round selection (No. 61 overall, originally New York Islanders) in the 2021 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Ryan Graves . Maltsev, 23, completed his rookie season with...
NHLNHL

Color of Hockey: Mbereko hoping to be picked at 2021 NHL Draft

NTDP goalie had .885 save percentage in 25 games, is No. 20 in Central Scouting final ranking. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past nine years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Kaidan Mbereko, a goalie on the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team who is No. 20 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies for the 2021 NHL Draft.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hockey Buzz Mock Draft: Year 4, sourcing the crowd to draft each team

The Hockey Buzz mock draft driven by the readers and hopefully a few special guests is back for a fourth season. This approach is driven by what I wrote in year 1 with those who participated then having similar interest this season, “I thought we should have a mock draft with some of the commenters taking a team and making a pick. But not only making a pick but providing the rationale for the pick. If that selector wants to propose a trade as opposed to making a pick, then they have that right. But the key has to be what works for that team and not just the Rangers."
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Some Surprising News for Canadian Teams

Feb 19, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports. Yesterday was an eventful day for Canadian teams, and as surprising as it might be, it does not include the Montreal Canadiens....
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors mock draft roundup: Jalen Suggs is the popular pick

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Most Toronto Raptors mock draft predictions had to be thrown out as soon as Nick Nurse and the rest of the squad jumped up in the lottery order and ended up with the No. 4 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. After a season spent in Tampa, the Raptors finally catch a break.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Draft: Picking Up Picks

Last month I wrote about whether the Blackhawks should trade up or down in the 1st round of the upcoming NHL Draft. Click here to view that blog again if you didn't read it the first time or want a refresher. Trading up and down is an option but won't be covered in today's blog.
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings Mock Draft: The Case to Trade Up From Pick 22

The results of the first round of our THW mock draft are in! As the acting general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, I was in charge of making the selections at pick 6 and 22. In this mock draft, the Red Wings came away with the following players:. 6....
NHLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

NHL mock expansion draft: Projecting Kraken’s 30 picks, including 1 from Blackhawks

In the upcoming expansion draft, NHL general managers likely won’t repeat the strategic mistakes they made during the Golden Knights’ formation four years ago. But that doesn’t mean the Seattle Kraken, the NHL’s 32nd franchise, won’t be able to assemble a competitive team this summer. The Kraken will pick one player from each of 30 other teams — with the Knights excluded — on July 21.
NHLontheforecheck.com

NHL Mock Draft 2021: Nashville Predators select Oskar Olausson with No. 18 pick

This is my third year running the draft table for On The Forecheck and by far the most unpredictable. As the first round progressed ahead of our pick, there were some curious choices (Ceulemans, Coronato, and Stankoven) that left me feeling flexible. With several talented forwards still on the board, I made an attempt to trade back in the first round and see if I could acquire another pick. Unfortunately, there were no takers, so...

