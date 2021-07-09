What’s hot at the libraries: Streaming options beyond Netflix

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (July 6): Have you ever seen that Twitter meme where a guy dressed as a giant hot dog implausibly claims that he’s not the person who drove a hot dog-shaped cart through a window? Well, the hot dog guy is comedian Tim Robinson, and it was from the first season of the Netflix series he co-created and starred in. Two years later, he’s back with another collection of sketches built around the theme of socially-awkward people carrying their social awkwardness past the point where it becomes funny, and then to the point where it becomes funny again. Incidentally, the title is “I Think You Should Leave”; the show is not actually advising us to leave with Tim Robinson.