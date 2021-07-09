Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

What’s hot at the libraries: Streaming options beyond Netflix

By Kirk Johnson Contributing Writer
princewilliamtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer means a lot of things—vacations, travel, a break from school—but for moviegoers, it’s a time for “summer blockbusters.”. And while Prince William Public Libraries can’t help someone get back to the movie theaters, we do have a lot of options for watching fun, entertaining films and shows when you need a break from the “heavy stuff.”

www.princewilliamtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Sarah
Person
Kirk Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoopla Digital#British#Kanopy#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix: Horror Movie Fans Push for Better Options on the Streaming Service

Netflix may have a content catalog that numbers in the thousands, but there is one category the streaming platform seems to be slacking in: good horror movies. As the streamer racked up more than 100 Emmy nominations for titles like The Crown and The Kominsky Method, one subscriber took to Twitter to lament the lack of decent horror titles in the streaming library, leading to a call from dozens for Netflix to up their game in the genre.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As the weekend rolls around again, so does our guide to what you should be streaming from Friday night through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night, the final installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy will be sure to have you hiding behind the sofa. Lighten the mood afterward with some animation/live-action crossover hijinks in the form of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy or Tom & Jerry, both now available to watch on HBO Max.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 15

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 15 has a new No. 1 in Gunpowder Milkshake, a shoot-em-up and kick-em-down movie starring Karen Gillan as a female assassin who kills people in slow-motion scenes set to some classic rock tunes. That bumps everything else down, and totally kicks Mother's Day off the list, phew. The kids movies Home and Wish Dragon return to the list at No. 8 and No. 9.
TV Shows247wallst.com

The Best Netflix Shows to Watch Right Now

Streaming services have been a godsend during the COVID pandemic, enabling people to watch or rewatch great shows when many other entertainment options have been unavailable. In some regards, Netflix is the granddaddy of them all. Founded by Reed Hastings in 1997, it began selling and renting DVDs by mail. It introduced streaming in 2007 and began producing its own content in 2012. Now it has a vast library of films and television shows, original and otherwise, and hundreds of millions of subscribers all over the world. This is every state’s favorite show on Netflix in 2020.
Video GamesWbaltv.com

Video games coming to Netflix's streaming menu

(Video: NBC) — Video games are coming to Netflix's streaming menu. The streaming service plans to offer video games to its 200 million subscribers in the next year. Video games will appear as a new genre, similar to documentaries and stand-up specials. It's not clear if Netflix will charge extra...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Resident Evil Show Is Now Streaming

The six-film franchise spearheaded by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich may have only drawn to a close five years ago, but the Resident Evil business is once again booming in both film and television. Today brings the debut of animated series Infinite Darkness, the first of two Netflix efforts based on the long-running video game series.
TV Serieschatelaine.com

What's New On Netflix For July 2021

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (July 6): Have you ever seen that Twitter meme where a guy dressed as a giant hot dog implausibly claims that he’s not the person who drove a hot dog-shaped cart through a window? Well, the hot dog guy is comedian Tim Robinson, and it was from the first season of the Netflix series he co-created and starred in. Two years later, he’s back with another collection of sketches built around the theme of socially-awkward people carrying their social awkwardness past the point where it becomes funny, and then to the point where it becomes funny again. Incidentally, the title is “I Think You Should Leave”; the show is not actually advising us to leave with Tim Robinson.
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Netflix's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $536.76. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
TV SeriesColumbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for July 16

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC) Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008) Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021) Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) July 17. The Empty Man (2020) July 18. 100 Foot...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 12 New Movies/TV Series Today

The past week has been a major one for Disney Plus, particularly when it comes to new Marvel content. Last Friday delivered Black Widow while Wednesday brought the season finale of Loki. Today’s haul might not feature anything as massive as those two titles, but there’s still much to enjoy amongst the 12 fresh movies and TV shows that debuted on the platform this Friday, July 16th.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Emma Watson scandal in the middle of a recording set

Thanks to the Harry Potter saga, Emma watson was catapulted to international fame for her character as Hermione Granger. In 2001, when the first film based on the books by JK Rowling was released, the actress was only a teenager, but still her role went down in history as one of the first to show such an authoritative, bold and young woman. strong as she was.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

50 Cent: ‘Too rich? There’s no such thing’

When 50 Cent came off his first major headline tour, he had 38 million dollars sitting in his bank account. At the time, his monthly bills came to $800, plus the cost of the Mercedes-Benz C220 he'd bought for his grandmother. Fiddy sensed the IRS hovering – there was only one thing to do with this newfound wealth. Spend it. It was 2003, the year the artist born Curtis Jackson released his career-making, game-changing studio debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – a brisk, funk-inflected reflection on a life most violent. Just three years earlier, he'd cheated...
TennisSB Nation

Netflix’s new Naomi Osaka docuseries looks beyond incredible

On Tuesday Netflix debuted a trailer for its new docuseries Naomi Osaka, scheduled to release on July 16 — and from a very brief look it’s already shaping up to be one of the most compelling sports documentaries in recent memory. The three-part series is a brutally honest look at...
TV & VideosEW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Hot dog! I Think You Should Leave is back for season 2 on Netflix

The Babies of the Year are now Little Buff Boys! Netflix's buzzy sketch show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is back for a new season filled with even more manic yelling, awkward workplace confrontations, and embarrassing situations involving hot dogs. The series from the delightfully demented mind of Saturday Night Live and Detroiters writer-star Tim Robinson was an instant sensation on social media after its 2019 debut, and its sophomore effort is just as memeable. Season 1 stars Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker are back, with hilarious new appearances from Bob Odenkirk, John Early, Julia Butters, and Paul Walter Hauser. At just six episodes, all clocking in at less than 20 minutes, the series makes for a quick binge that you'll want to return to — and spend the rest of your day quoting. (Just remember, "You gotta give.") —Jillian Sederholm.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy