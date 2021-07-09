Weekend of Wilson? JetBlue founder sets special flight for BYU fans to catch rivalry game, Jets opener
FILE - New York Jets first round draft pick Zach Wilson (2) works out during NFL football rookie camp in Florham Park, N.J., in this Friday, May 7, 2021, file photo. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April, will likely become No. 35 when the Jets kick off the regular season at Carolina on Sept. 12. (Bill Kostroun, Associated Press) PROVO — There are plenty of dates to circle on the calendar for anyone following former BYU quarterbackZach Wilson's rookie season with the New York Jets.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0