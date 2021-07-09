Robert Nearchos

Hagerstown - Robert Lee Nearchos, 90, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD due to congestive heart failure. He was born November 1, 1930, in Hagerstown, MD and was the son of the late Theordore and late Pauline Nearchos. Robert is survived by children Rodney Nearchos, Brenda Leese, Greg Nearchos, Paula Nearchos and Christopher Nearchos; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Mildred, son Douglas Brian Nearchos, sister Angela and longtime companion Linda Fritze. Robert was a graduate of Hagerstown High School and worked as a cabinet maker for several companies in Hagerstown. He served as a front-line combat veteran of the Korean War. Services will be held at the convenience of the family and memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County or the SPCA.