Door County girl missing

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Ashley Mae Norris contacted her father at 3:30 this morning and asked him to pick her up in the parking lot at Pick ‘N Save in Sturgeon Bay. When her father arrived, Norris was nowhere to be found. Family members believe she got into a truck that left the parking lot as they drove in. It’s described as a loud diesel truck with bright LED headlights. Ashley Norris is a Hispanic girl, five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 140-pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes, with a cross tattoo on her left thumb and the number 17 on the inside of her left index finger. She was last seen wearing a red, white and black hoodie, blue Wrangler jeans, a black hat with an orange logo and American flag, square-toed cowboy boots. If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement office.