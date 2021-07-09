Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Door County girl missing

whby.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Door County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Ashley Mae Norris contacted her father at 3:30 this morning and asked him to pick her up in the parking lot at Pick ‘N Save in Sturgeon Bay. When her father arrived, Norris was nowhere to be found. Family members believe she got into a truck that left the parking lot as they drove in. It’s described as a loud diesel truck with bright LED headlights. Ashley Norris is a Hispanic girl, five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 140-pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes, with a cross tattoo on her left thumb and the number 17 on the inside of her left index finger. She was last seen wearing a red, white and black hoodie, blue Wrangler jeans, a black hat with an orange logo and American flag, square-toed cowboy boots. If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement office.

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Door County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Jeans#Brown Hair#Hispanic#Wrangler#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Tattoo
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy