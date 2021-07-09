Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Macon, Marion, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattahoochee; Macon; Marion; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Taylor; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MACON...SCHLEY...CHATTAHOOCHEE NORTHERN STEWART...SOUTHWESTERN TAYLOR...NORTHERN SUMTER...MARION AND WEBSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Mauk to Zellobee to northeast of Omaha, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Americus, Buena Vista, Ellaville, Oglethorpe, Preston, Cusseta, Montezuma, Richland, Marshallville, Ideal, Andersonville, Putnam, Brantley, Seminole, Murrays Crossroads, Whitewater State Park, New Era, Rupert, La Crosse and Jamestown/south Fort Benning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH