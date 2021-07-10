Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 459 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Camp Verde, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cordes Junction, Cordes, Cordes Lakes and Spring Valley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0