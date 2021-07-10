Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 00:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 1246 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain south of Highway 93 which would flow to Highway 93 near mile marker 40 to 102 including Caliente. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area and flash flooding is imminent or ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of washes, parts of Highway 93 between Hiko and Caliente, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rain has ended in this area and no additional rainfall is expected, however flow from earlier may continue to pose a flash flood threat. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED