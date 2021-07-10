Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 459 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Camp Verde, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cordes Junction, Cordes, Cordes Lakes and Spring Valley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Beaver, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Beaver; Iron The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Beaver County in southern Utah Northwestern Iron County in southern Utah * Until 1145 PM MDT. * At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lund. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 500 AM MST. * At 357 AM MST, Satellite estimates and rain gauges indicate that rain continues to fall over portions of Kingman and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Elsewhere, where rain has ceased, flash flooding remains a concern. Heed all road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Peak, Elements Fire, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding is hard to see at night. Be extra cautious if driving tonight and turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 211 AM MST, Rainfall has largely ceased over the warned area, though additional rainfall is likely around a quarter of an inch. Flash flooding remains a threat, so continue to heed road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 08:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 840 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the city of Tucson. Up to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen on the west side near Silverbell and Grant Road. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Jasper, McDonald, Newton and Vernon. * Through Friday afternoon. * Periods of thunderstorms through early Friday will have the potential to produce a quick one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts. High rainfall rates will support flash flood potential in the watch area. * Small creeks, poor drainage areas, and low water crossings will be especially prone to flooding.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the panhandle of Texas Southeastern Swisher County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain between Plainview and South Plains. Up to 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible as storms continue to move through the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated rain gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Aiken, Claytonville and South Plains. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN HALE, SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Plainview. These storms are moving very slowly and are training repeatedly over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Claytonville, Aiken and South Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible as thunderstorms continue to develop and move over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 849 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Aiken, or 10 miles east of Plainview, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lockney, Aiken and South Plains. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claytonville, or 14 miles southeast of Tulia, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans and Metairie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 227 and 230. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the panhandle of Texas Southeastern Swisher County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain between Plainview and South Plains. Up to 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible as storms continue to move through the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated rain gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Aiken, Claytonville and South Plains. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Northeastern Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cheney and Garden Plain. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Granite Creek! Flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Granite Creek basin in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 818 PM MST, stream gauge reports indicated a 2 foot rise along Granite Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing and will continue along Granite Creek to where it reaches Watson Lake. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Granite Creek basin. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Granite Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Downtown Prescott and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 308 and 311...and between mile markers 314 and 315. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 00:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 1246 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain south of Highway 93 which would flow to Highway 93 near mile marker 40 to 102 including Caliente. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area and flash flooding is imminent or ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of washes, parts of Highway 93 between Hiko and Caliente, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Rain has ended in this area and no additional rainfall is expected, however flow from earlier may continue to pose a flash flood threat. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Franklin County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Franklin County in south central Illinois Southern Jefferson County in south central Illinois * Until 715 AM CDT Friday. * At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Vernon, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Valier, Ina, North City, Waltonville, Bonnie, Belle Rive, Ewing and Nason. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Perry County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Perry The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Perry County in south central Illinois * Until 830 AM CDT Friday. * At 219 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Tamaroa, Willisville, Cutler and St. Johns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Vernon County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bourbon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Scott, Fulton, Marmaton, Richards, Deerfield, Metz, Stotesbury and Hammond. This includes the following low water crossings West Fork Pryor Creek at Blair Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage this morning across portions of northeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas, ahead of an upper level wave. Intense rainfall rates may lead to localized flash flooding.

