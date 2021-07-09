Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY At 758 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Sandisfield, or 11 miles southeast of Great Barrington, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sandisfield, New Marlborough, Monterey, South Sandisfield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Gomorrah, New Boston, Montville, Free Quarter, Roosterville, Hephzibah Heights, Southfield, West New Boston and Cold Spring. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.