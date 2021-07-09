Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Howell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL DOUGLAS AND NORTHERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Willow Springs, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mountain View... Willow Springs Pomona