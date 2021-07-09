Cancel
Appling County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Northern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COFFEE...NORTHERN ATKINSON NORTHWESTERN WARE...BACON...SOUTHERN JEFF DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT * At 758 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Fitzgerald to near Snipesville to Baxley. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Douglas, Alma, Broxton, Ambrose, Nicholls, Pridgen, West Green, Snipesville, Denton and New Lacy.

alerts.weather.gov

