Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Onslow; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jones County in eastern North Carolina Craven County in eastern North Carolina Northern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina Southern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Barnwell to near Comfort to near Cypress Creek, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, New River Station, Half Moon, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Phillips Crossroads, Richlands, Blounts Creek, Maysville, Vanceboro, Askins, Catherine Lake, Lowland, Kellum and Cayton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH