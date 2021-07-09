9 grass fires over holiday weekend; 47 total citations issued
Thirty-one citations were issued in the city of Porterville for the illegal use of fireworks on Independence Day, Sunday, July 4. That's the number reported by Porterville Fire Department Fire Marshal Clayton Dignam. There number of citations issued was about the same as last year even with the new ordinance that was put into place that placed stricter restrictions on the use of fireworks and also raised the fines for the use of illegal fireworks.www.recorderonline.com
