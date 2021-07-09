Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Porterville, CA

9 grass fires over holiday weekend; 47 total citations issued

By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 8 days ago

Thirty-one citations were issued in the city of Porterville for the illegal use of fireworks on Independence Day, Sunday, July 4. That's the number reported by Porterville Fire Department Fire Marshal Clayton Dignam. There number of citations issued was about the same as last year even with the new ordinance that was put into place that placed stricter restrictions on the use of fireworks and also raised the fines for the use of illegal fireworks.

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Porterville, CA
Crime & Safety
Porterville, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Porterville Public#Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy