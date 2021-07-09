Gene Elliott finally gets his British Senior Amateur title

SANDWICH, England — He’s no Dick Burton, who reigned as Open champion for seven years because of a little inter-continental skirmish that became known as the Second World War. But Shane Lowry will surely—and hopefully—forever be known to pub quizzers everywhere as the only man who had to wait 24 months to defend the claret jug. It is something the genial Irishman has, like the rest of humanity, had to come to terms with since the cancellation of golf’s oldest major last year. And, like just about everyone else, he’s had just about enough of it.