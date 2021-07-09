Gene Elliott finally gets his British Senior Amateur title
After three near misses and five days locked down in quarantine, Gene Elliott finally has his R&A Senior Amateur Championship. Elliott, the top-rated senior in the world by Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com, turned in rounds of 74-76-70-70 to finish at 6-over par 290, good for a one-stroke win over David Mulholland of Northern Ireland at venerable Ganton Golf Club, located in the Vale of Pickering between York and Scarborough.www.amateurgolf.com
