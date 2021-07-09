Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Gene Elliott finally gets his British Senior Amateur title

By Jim Young
amateurgolf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three near misses and five days locked down in quarantine, Gene Elliott finally has his R&A Senior Amateur Championship. Elliott, the top-rated senior in the world by Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com, turned in rounds of 74-76-70-70 to finish at 6-over par 290, good for a one-stroke win over David Mulholland of Northern Ireland at venerable Ganton Golf Club, located in the Vale of Pickering between York and Scarborough.

www.amateurgolf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#U S Senior Open#British#Golfweek Amateurgolf#Ganton Golf Club#Americans#Sunnydale Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfamateurgolf.com

U.S. Senior Open: Strong amateur field to tee it up at Omaha CC

There are 34 amateurs in the 156-player field at this week’s U.S. Senior Open, which gets underway on Thursday at the Omaha Country Club. The 34 amateurs in the field are the most since 2012 and there are 20 or more amateurs competing for the sixth consecutive U.S. Senior Open. Jeff Wilson, who in 2018 was the low amateur in the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Senior Amateur champion, is among this group.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Loaded field chasing Montana State Amateur title at Canyon River this week

EAST MISSOULA — Montana's most hungry amateur golfers are hankering for a three-day championship chase. If there was ever any question, the large number of talented entrants in the Men's State Amateur on Thursday through Saturday at Canyon River Golf Course should quash it. A total of 167 have thrown their hats into the ring in the prestigious Montana State Golf Association tourney, pursuing titles that include an open crown and men's senior and super senior championships.
Georgia Stateamateurgolf.com

Teen Harris Barth putts his way to 100th Georgia Amateur title

Harris Barth, a rising senior at the Westminster School, mastered the slick greens at the Cherokee Town and Country Club on Sunday to win the 100th Georgia Amateur Championship. Barth began the day two shots off the lead and produced a 4-under 67, the low score for the final round,...
Vermont Stateamateurgolf.com

Bryson Richards rolls to Vermont Amateur title

Everything came together this week for Bryson Richards and his Country Club of Barre clubmates. In his ninth try, Richards finally won the big one, bringing home the Vermont Amateur golf championship at Williston Golf Club on Thursday. Richards shot 4-under for the tournament, besting second-place Troy Goliber, of Burlington...
GolfGolf Digest

Early Scottish Open leader Jack Senior is ready to move on from questions about his amateur days

Because he finished inside the top 15 money winners on the 2019 Challenge Tour, Jack Senior is playing in the Scottish Open Championship this week. And he’s doing rather well so far. The 32-year-old Englishman, ranked 353rd in the world, opened with a seven-under par 64 over the Tom Doak-designed Renaissance Club to claim the early lead in this $8 million “Rolex Series” event.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Solid finish gives Furyk Senior Open title

After making bogey-double bogey on his second and third holes to lose most of the four-stroke lead he began the day with in the 41st U.S. Senior Open, Jim Furyk got back to what has made him one of the best players of his era and the 2003 U.S. Open champion: consistency.
Aiken, SCWJBF.com

Gough takes two shot lead into final round of Palmetto Amateur

John Gough leads the 46th annual Palmetto Amateur by two shots at six-under par heading into Saturday’s final round. Gough was even par in round three on a windy day at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina. The Slough, England native plays for the University of Charlotte. Two shots back at four-under par is the University of South Carolina’s Jason Quinlan. Duke’s Jimmy Zheng is in third place at two-under. The low 40 players and ties from the field of 78 qualified for the final round. The full leaderboard and tee times can be found here.
Glastonbury, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury's Goode advances to CSGA Junior Amateur final

Connor Goode of Glastonbury Hills Country Club advanced to the final of the 80th Connecticut Junior Amateur Thursday at Watertown Country Club. The 17-year-old rising senior at Glastonbury High earned a 2-and-1 win over Elias Kennon (Golf Performance Center) in the quarterfinals and a 3-and-2 win over Bennett Ostern (Hop Meadow CC) in the semifinals.
Michigan StateGrosse Pointe News

Sullivan gets redemption, wins Michigan Amateur

Two years ago, Patrick Sullivan came so close to achieving his lifelong goal of winning the Michigan Amateur Golf Championship as the runner up in the 2019 tournament. On Monday, Sullivan finally fulfilled his dream of lifting the trophy, earning the Grosse Pointe native the title of Michigan Amateur champion.
Greensboro, NCamateurgolf.com

Scott Harvey wins second Carolinas Amateur title

After a four-day battle between an incredibly challenging course, the elements and, of course, 140 of the best golfers in North and South Carolina, Scott Harvey of Greensboro, N.C. came out on top and was crowned the 107th Carolinas Amateur Champion. Entering the final round, Harvey was just one shot...
Utah StateDaily Herald

BYU and other local golfers hope to end state amateur title drought

Since 2009, five BYU golfers and one Lone Peak golfer have emerged victorious at the annual Utah State Amateur Championship golf tournament. Here’s the list of who has accomplished the feat:. 2009: Zac Blair, BYU. 2010: Joe Parkinson, Lone Peak. 2013: Cole Ogden, BYU. 2015: Jordan Rodgers, BYU. 2016: Patrick...
Sportsnewyorkian.com

At long last, Shane Lowry gets to defend British Open title

One of Shane Lowry’s first acts on Monday at Royal St. George’s upon his arrival to play in the 149th British Open was an unpleasant one: He had to return the precious Claret Jug to the powers that be at the Royal & Ancient. It was a nice — and extended — run for Lowry,…
Bernards, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Ridge senior wins Wimbledon boys' title

BERNARDS TWP. - Ridge High School senior Samir Banerjee captured the Wimbledon boys’ singles title on Sunday, July 11, defeating Victor Lilov, 7-5, 6-3, in the final at Court 1 at the All England Club. Playing in just his second junior Grand Slam, Banerjee captured his first junior Grand Slam...
Golfamateurgolf.com

Zhang Medalist in 72nd U.S. Girls’ Junior After Record-Tying 62

Rose Zhang fired an 8-under-par 62 on Tuesday, matching the mark for the lowest round in U.S. Girls’ Junior history. Her 36-hole total of 9-under 131 earned medalist honors by three strokes over Xin (Cindy) Kou, the only other player in red figures after two rounds of stroke play at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Shane Lowry is looking forward to (finally) defending his Portrush title

SANDWICH, England — He’s no Dick Burton, who reigned as Open champion for seven years because of a little inter-continental skirmish that became known as the Second World War. But Shane Lowry will surely—and hopefully—forever be known to pub quizzers everywhere as the only man who had to wait 24 months to defend the claret jug. It is something the genial Irishman has, like the rest of humanity, had to come to terms with since the cancellation of golf’s oldest major last year. And, like just about everyone else, he’s had just about enough of it.
Golfamateurgolf.com

Surratt takes over lead at Boys Junior PGA with record round

Caleb Surratt’s third round at the Boys Junior PGA Championship featured the kind of back nine most golfers only dream of, and the kind necessary to set records. Surratt, 17, of Indian Trail, North Carolina - a suburb 10 miles southeast of Charlotte - sprung to the top of the leaderboard tallying six birdies in his last nine holes for a Championship third-round record 9-under-par 62 on Wednesday at Kearney Hill Golf Links, which featured nine total birdies.
West Point, MSamateurgolf.com

Davenport, McKinney and Moldovan share lead at Southern Am

Old Waverly did not have much defense against some of the world’s top amateurs in the first round of the 115th Southern Amateur which got underway on Wednesday in West Point, Miss. Sixty-two players in the field managed to break par in the first round, led by the trio of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy