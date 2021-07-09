New LSU President to visit LSU Eunice campus

The new LSU President will make his first official visit to the LSU Eunice campus on Tuesday, July 13.

Dr. William Tate IV replaces LSU President Tom Galligan, who has served as president since January 2020, they say.

According to a press release, Galligan, who was bestowed the title of President Emeritus, will return to faculty at the LSU Law School.

Tate has served as Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of South Carolina since July 2020.

He received his Ph.D. in mathematics education from the University of Maryland, they say, as well as a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Texas at Dallas, Master of Psychiatric Epidemiology from Washington University School of Medicine, and Bachelor of Science in economics from Northern Illinois University.

