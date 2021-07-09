Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eunice, LA

New LSU President to visit LSU Eunice campus

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJi0e_0asZyXfB00

The new LSU President will make his first official visit to the LSU Eunice campus on Tuesday, July 13.

Dr. William Tate IV replaces LSU President Tom Galligan, who has served as president since January 2020, they say.

According to a press release, Galligan, who was bestowed the title of President Emeritus, will return to faculty at the LSU Law School.

Tate has served as Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of South Carolina since July 2020.

He received his Ph.D. in mathematics education from the University of Maryland, they say, as well as a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Texas at Dallas, Master of Psychiatric Epidemiology from Washington University School of Medicine, and Bachelor of Science in economics from Northern Illinois University.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Eunice, LA
Education
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
City
Eunice, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#University President#Mathematics Education#Lsu Eunice#The Lsu Law School#Executive#Academic Affairs#The University Of Texas#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy