POTUS

Biden fires Social Security commissioner, who refuses to leave office

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden fired the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, a holdover from the Trump administration, after he refused to resign Friday. Andrew Saul told The Washington Post, which first reported on his dismissal, that he planned to be at work as usual Monday and described his firing as a “Friday Night Massacre,” a reference to the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” during the Watergate scandal.

POTUSPosted by
Forbes

McConnell: It’s ‘Discouraging’ More Americans Not Vaxed As Other Republicans Attack Biden’s Shot Initiatives

Breaking from a portion of his caucus that has been either less forceful in urging unvaccinated Americans to get a shot or expressed doubts about the safety of the shot themselves, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday again relayed his disappointment that people still need convincing that vaccines are safe, effective and necessary.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Head of Social Security Agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the commissioner of Social Security after the official refused to resign, and Biden accepted the deputy commissioner's resignation, the White House said. Biden asked commissioner Andrew Saul to resign, and his employment was terminated Friday after he refused the Democratic president's request,...
POTUSWashington Post

The Biden administration takes an overdue first step to foster competition

Bill Baer served as the assistant attorney general for antitrust under President Barack Obama and the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition under President Bill Clinton. He is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. When the president talks about competition — as he did in Friday’s executive order...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden fires Trump-holdover Social Security Administration boss in 'Fright Night Massacre'

President Joe Biden fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul on Friday despite objections of Republicans and the Trump appointee himself. Saul, who called his firing a "Fright Night Massacre," was terminated from the role after refusing a request to resign earlier in the day, a White House official confirmed to the Washington Examiner. His profile already appears to have been removed from the SSA website.
POTUSNewsweek

Biden Official Denies Government Has Database Tracking Who's Been Vaccinated

Health and Human Service Secretary Xavier Becerra denied the government was tracking who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and who isn't vaccinated after saying it is "absolutely" the government's business to know a person's vaccination status. Becerra's comment sparked an online fury as people decried it as an encroachment on people's...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit crunch time in Biden spending fight

Democrats are heading for a chaotic, make-or-break stretch with President Biden 's signature spending plan hanging in the balance. With lawmakers starting to return to Washington on Monday, Democrats are entering crunch time as they try to move past months of haggling to an intense few weeks of summer legislating that will determine whether their top priority stalls out or if they achieve one of the party’s biggest legislative victories since passing ObamaCare more than a decade ago.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump tells GOP lawmakers to halt infrastructure push: You're 'being played'

Former President Trump urged “RINO Republicans” to stop negotiating with Democrats over a bipartisan infrastructure deal, saying they are “just being played.”. “RINO Republicans should stop negotiating the infrastructure deal—you are just being played by the Radical Left Democrats—they will give you nothing!” Trump said in a statement late Friday, using the acronym for Republican In Name Only.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Milley feared Trump coup, book says | Gillibrand expects fall vote on sweeping military justice bill | Biden says sending troops to Haiti 'not on the agenda'

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: Another excerpt from a new book about former President Trump ’s final days in...

