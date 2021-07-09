Biden fires Social Security commissioner, who refuses to leave office
President Biden fired the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, a holdover from the Trump administration, after he refused to resign Friday. Andrew Saul told The Washington Post, which first reported on his dismissal, that he planned to be at work as usual Monday and described his firing as a “Friday Night Massacre,” a reference to the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” during the Watergate scandal.nypost.com
