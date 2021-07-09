Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DENVER BRONCOS GUARD AND WIGGINS NATIVE DALTON RISNER TO HOST FREE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP IN WIGGINS JULY 12

By I-70 Scout
i-70scout.com
 11 days ago

What: Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner and his RinserUp Foundation will host their annual free youth football camp July 12th at Wiggins High School. Dalton will be joined by fellow NFL teammates for a day of football inspired drills, life skills development, and educational/leadership exercises. The camp will feature over 400 kids from the surrounding Colorado area, ages 7-17. All participants will receive a t-shirt, lunch, backpack, and hands-on instruction.

i-70scout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#American Football#Denver Broncos Guard#Wiggins Native#Rinserup Foundation#Wiggins High School#Tiger Way Wiggins#Kansas State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLdenvergazette.com

Broncos' Dalton Risner gives back to hometown of Wiggins, hoping to be 'role model for all the small-town kids'

WIGGINS, Colo. — Drive an hour Northeast of Denver, approximately 66 miles, and one will find Dalton Risner’s hometown of Wiggins, Colo. It’s easy to miss. There’s only one exit on I-76 East, exit 64, and no stoplights in the town with a population of around 1,000. And just outside of town where Interstate 76 and Highway 34 merge, sits Stub’s Gas & Oil — where Risner, now the Broncos’ starting left guard, and many other locals grew up hanging out.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports predicts resolution in Deshaun Watson saga

The status of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains unclear as the 25-year-old deals with numerous sexual assault allegations and has been asked to be traded. In a recent article by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, La Canfora predicted the outcome of the Watson saga with the NFL and Houston.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Texans QB Deshaun Watson training with Justin Fields, Jordan Love

It's unclear if Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be on the field, for multiple reasons, when the 2021 NFL regular season begins. However, he's training as if he will be. Watson has been working out with Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Deshaun Watson Worked Out With 2 Young NFL Quarterbacks This Week

Deshaun Watson‘s status remains totally up in the air for the 2021 NFL season, but he is getting ready. This week, he’s been working out with fellow clients of agent David Mulugheta, including two very notable young quarterbacks: Justin Fields and Jordan Love. Mulugheta posted video to his Instagram stories...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Jake Plummer still believes in Drew Lock, with a but

Add former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer to the list of people who still believe in Drew Lock. Plummer, who did not have a great ending with the organization, recently chimed in on the team’s quarterback situation. Among the things Plummer gave his thoughts on were Lock and Green Bay...
NFLOnward State

Micah Parsons Fulfills Promise, Surprises His Mom With A House

Micah Parsons fulfilled a lifelong promise to his mother this week when he bought her a brand-new home. According to his Instagram story Saturday, Parsons surprised his mother with a house in Dallas, Texas, that’s “all for [her].” The former Penn State linebacker didn’t delve into details with his post, but it’s clear his mom is a pretty big fan.
NFLNBC12

Eagles football player, Richmond native hosting free football camps, community day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Philadelphia Eagles safety and Richmond native, Anthony Harris, will host two free football camps in the Richmond area on Friday. On July 9, Harris will be at River City Middle School in Richmond from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There he will leader campers in skills and drills. Lunch and NFL gifts will be provided.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
NFLLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams

University of North Carolina standout Javonte Williams was the third running back selected in this spring's NFL Draft as the Denver Broncos traded up in the second round to nab him with the 35th overall pick. Alabama's Najee Harris (24th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Clemson's Travis Etienne (25th...

Comments / 0

Community Policy