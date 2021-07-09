DENVER BRONCOS GUARD AND WIGGINS NATIVE DALTON RISNER TO HOST FREE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP IN WIGGINS JULY 12

WIGGINS, Colo. — Drive an hour Northeast of Denver, approximately 66 miles, and one will find Dalton Risner’s hometown of Wiggins, Colo. It’s easy to miss. There’s only one exit on I-76 East, exit 64, and no stoplights in the town with a population of around 1,000. And just outside of town where Interstate 76 and Highway 34 merge, sits Stub’s Gas & Oil — where Risner, now the Broncos’ starting left guard, and many other locals grew up hanging out.