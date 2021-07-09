DENVER BRONCOS GUARD AND WIGGINS NATIVE DALTON RISNER TO HOST FREE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP IN WIGGINS JULY 12
What: Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner and his RinserUp Foundation will host their annual free youth football camp July 12th at Wiggins High School. Dalton will be joined by fellow NFL teammates for a day of football inspired drills, life skills development, and educational/leadership exercises. The camp will feature over 400 kids from the surrounding Colorado area, ages 7-17. All participants will receive a t-shirt, lunch, backpack, and hands-on instruction.i-70scout.com
Comments / 0