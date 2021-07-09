Bellevue-area water curtailment removed

Every year, the Forest Service opens a few roads on the Nezperce/Clearwater National Forest on June 15 to August 15 for firewood harvest. I reviewed the road numbers and maps and set out to cut firewood on June 18, only to find the gates were locked. I inquired about the reasoning for the closure from a few local forest service employees, and they said that the roads were opened for three days and then closed again due to the forest supervisor receiving grief from a group called “Friends of the Clearwater.” I tried multiple times by phone to contact Cheryl Probert (forest supervisor) and left voice messages at her office, (208) 935-4265, and on her cell with no return in the last two weeks. So, I called the so-called Friends of the Clearwater (Jeff Jewel (208) 882-9755) who did have a guy named Paul Bush respond back to me, but did not have an answer for the reason for them protesting the road use. I would like to find out exactly why the roads are remaining closed by our forest managers. These roads should all be opened up every year, just like the Slate Creek District does, on the same national forest. This is a multi-use national forest, not a wilderness, with a natural renewable resource for us, the public, to utilize, not to let go to waste. If this environmental group was truly a “Friend of the Clearwater,” they would not protest every timber sale and the use of accessing our forest for its many uses. Many areas of our forest are in poor health due to mature, dying trees and needing harvested, either by logging or firewood use, not going to waste and burning up by wildfires, which is even a larger waste due to the costs associated with firefighting. I pray that our managers have the backbone to stand up for what is right and manage our forest. Locking it up and letting it go to waste is not management. Still waiting for a response!