Bellevue-area water curtailment removed

By HANNAH ASHTON hashton@magicvalley.com
Montrose Daily Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE — Officials have lifted a water curtailment for certain groundwater users in the Wood River Valley. Idaho Speaker Scott Bedke released a statement Thursday announcing a settlement between surface water users with senior rights on the Little Wood River and groundwater users with junior rights in the Bellevue Triangle.

www.montrosepress.com

State
Idaho State
