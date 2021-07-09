Legislative changes increase eligibility for Indiana’s Military Family Relief Fund
INDIANAPOLIS — A recent change to Indiana legislation removed some eligibility restrictions to Indiana’s Military Family Relief Fund. The Governor’s office said among the changes, applicants will no longer need to connect their financial hardship directly to their military service. Lawmakers also removed the requirements stating a veteran must have served during wartime and must have been on active duty for more than a year. In addition, certain other than honorable discharges will be considered for the grant program.fox59.com
