Howard David Pulley, Jr., 73, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday July 4, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center. Funeral services were conducted Friday July 9 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Reverend Adam Hodges officiating. Interment followed in Springfield Memorial Gardens with Bubba Kiningham, Dan Rader, Fred Head, Wayne Richard, Jasper Blackburn, and Larry Butram. Benjamin Dillehay served as an honorary pallbearer. The family received friends on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.