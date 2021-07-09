Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Edward C Miller, 44, Two Rivers, manufacture/ deliver amphetamine as party to a crime on 4/1/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to ten (10) years in the Wisconsin State Prison System that is five (5) years initial confinement followed by five (5) years extended supervision concurrent with any other sentence he is serving. No credit is ordered. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Departments assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to a DNA sample. The court finds the defendant eligible for the Drug Abuse Program.
