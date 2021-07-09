Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 9 and July 12:. • Brooke Trout Ecker, 30, of Brethren pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for a connection with an incident on Jan. 16 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. She also pleaded guilty to two additional counts of possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for a connection with incidents on Jan. 17 in Springville Township and Sept. 30, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea in both cases, A habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Personal recognizance bonds were remanded or revoked in the Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 cases while a $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked in the Sept. 20, 2020 case.