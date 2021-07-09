Cancel
Politics

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward C Miller, 44, Two Rivers, manufacture/ deliver amphetamine as party to a crime on 4/1/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to ten (10) years in the Wisconsin State Prison System that is five (5) years initial confinement followed by five (5) years extended supervision concurrent with any other sentence he is serving. No credit is ordered. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Departments assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to a DNA sample. The court finds the defendant eligible for the Drug Abuse Program.

Oxygen

Deputy Who Planted Drugs On Multiple Motorists Appealing His 12-Year Prison Sentence

A Florida sheriff’s deputy who planted drugs on several innocent motorists was sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars this week. Zachary Wester, 28, was found guilty last on 12 felony charges and seven misdemeanors, including fabricating evidence, false imprisonment, official misconduct, perjury, racketeering, as well as misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Manitowoc, WIseehafernews.com

Bail Set for Manitowoc Man Accused of Abusing Girlfriend

Bail is set at $2000 recognizance for a 26-year-old Manitowoc man who’s facing charges after allegedly physically abusing his girlfriend. Dominick T. King was taken to the County Jail last night on charges of Strangulation or Suffocation. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Quay Street...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Public Record — 28th Circuit Court Wexford County

CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 9 and July 12:. • Brooke Trout Ecker, 30, of Brethren pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for a connection with an incident on Jan. 16 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. She also pleaded guilty to two additional counts of possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for a connection with incidents on Jan. 17 in Springville Township and Sept. 30, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea in both cases, A habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Personal recognizance bonds were remanded or revoked in the Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 cases while a $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked in the Sept. 20, 2020 case.
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Dale Borough homicide victim had criminal record

Most of the friends or relatives inside a Dale Borough home told police they were upstairs when 51-year-old Jesus Santiago was shot dead early Wednesday, Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard said. Police did not have a suspect in the case as of Thursday but city police detectives were pursuing leads...
Orangeburg County, SCWIS-TV

Court records: Orangeburg County woman gets $14k after false arrest

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County woman received a $14,000 payment after she says she was falsely arrested, court records state. According to a lawsuit, about four years ago, Afreida Parker was shopping at her neighborhood grocery store when an off duty police officer spotted another woman in the parking lot removing packages of meat from her clothes and placing them in her vehicle.
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Circuit Court ordered to reconsider public records lawsuit involving county police

A state appellate court has ordered a Circuit Court to take another look at a lawsuit in which a woman sought information about three Montgomery County police officers. Through the Maryland Public Information Act, Jaami Ali, of Newark, N.J., asked the department in May 2018 about three officers and for details related to a “Targeted Individuals Awareness Campaign,” from February 2017 to September 2017, according to the court’s decision.
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Circuit Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently heard in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Jason Dean Wade, 46, 405 Cresent St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver first-offense and sentenced to 1-15 years in prison. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. All fines have to be paid within two years of release.
Fayette County, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Fayette County District Court

John Deere Waterloo Works v. Theodore Malget of Fayette County. Appeal of a decision by the Iowa Workers Compensation Commission was dismissed July 6 without prejudice. Discover Bank v. Pamela Sue Banke, of Oelwein. Judgement filed July 2 for Discover Bank for $8,581.34 plus interest and court costs. Discover Bank...
Appleton, WIseehafernews.com

Appleton Man Convicted in 2019 Meth Bust in Fond du Lac County

An Appleton man has been found guilty on charges stemming from a methamphetamine bust in Fond du Lac County in 2019. The investigation into 45-year-old Tony Weaver began when he fled from police while they attempted to pull him over on I-41 in April of 2019. Weaver ran a red light at the Highway 151 off-ramp, narrowly missing cross traffic in the process, but he was eventually caught.
Congress & Courtsseehafernews.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a Winnebago County Circuit Court judge for violating rules of conduct. Judge Scott Woldt’s discipline will begin on August 2nd. The Wisconsin Judicial Commission informed the high court that Woldt violated the rules while presiding over six different cases in 2009, 2015, and 2016.
Arizona Stateallaboutarizonanews.com

Marijuana Criminal Records Can be Expunged in Arizona Starting July 12

Proposition 207, also known as the “Smart and Safe Arizona Act,” was approved by voters during the November 2020 election. The new law, which, among other things, legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona, will impact those charged for most marijuana-related crimes. Those eligible, whether they’ve been arrested, on probation, or with...
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Criminal Convictions

Lonnie Alan Brookshire, 38, of Crescent City, was convicted of DUI and was sentenced to three years of probation, two days in jail and a fine of $1,864. Andrew Ericson Brundin, 33, of Crescent City, was convicted of violating probation and was sentenced to two days in jail. Michael David...

