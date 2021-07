ST. LOUIS – The iconic 70s disco supergroup Village People will perform live at River City Casino & Hotel on Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $89.50, $59.50, $49.50, $39.50 and $29.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend. The music of Village People has become part of the international songbook with hits lik Continue Reading