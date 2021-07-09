Cracks on our foundation
Regarding Megan McArdle’s July 4 Sunday Opinion column, “What haunts us about the condo collapse”:. The unspeakable human tragedy represented by the Florida condo collapse presents an apt metaphor for an even graver danger to us all. If we cannot rapidly reach a consensus on how to repair the multiple “fractures” in the foundation of our nation, e.g., our ever-widening political, racial and economic divides, our democracy too may be in imminent danger of collapse.www.washingtonpost.com
