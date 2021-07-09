Cancel
Effingham, IL

IHSA announces football schedules for the upcoming season

By Alex Wallner Daily News
Effingham Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 8 days ago

The Illinois High School Association announced the 2021 football schedules on Friday morning.

All games will kick off at 7 p.m.

Effingham opens the season on the road. The Flaming Hearts travel to Decatur St. Teresa on August 27, before five-straight Apollo Conference matchups.

Brett Hefner's group hosts Mahomet-Seymour on September 3 and Mattoon on September 17 while playing road games at Charleston on September 10, Taylorville on September 24, and Mt. Zion on October 1.

Effingham closes the season with home games against Lincoln (October 8) and Highland (October 22) while traveling to Breese Mater Dei on October 15.

In the truncated 2020 season, the Flaming Hearts finished the year 5-0. All IHSA teams played in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effingham won all of its five games by double-digits, ending the year with a 43-6 rout of Lincoln.

The second local team is Newton, which only had two games scheduled as of Friday.

Head coach Jason Fulton's team plays at Paris on August 27 and hosts Richland County on October 15.

The Eagles finished the 2020 season 4-1, with the only blemish coming at Robinson on March 27. Newton lost that game 21-7.

Rounding out the local teams is Toledo (Cumberland).

The Pirates have four games on the docket as of Friday, opening up with a home game against Shelbyville on August 27.

Toledo (Cumberland) then plays at Villa Grove with Heritage on September 24 and Tri-County on October 1, before returning home to play Argenta-Oreana on October 8.

Lucas Watkins' team finished the 2020 season 3-0, defeating Arthur-Lovington with Atwood-Hammond 21-16, Arcola 12-0, and Villa Grove with Heritage 34-0.

