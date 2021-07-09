Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen Jacque and Rep. Tittl Co-Author Bill Allowing Adopted Children Access to their Birth Certificates

6 days ago
seehafernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and Manitowoc Representative Paul Tittl have co-authored a bill that aims to allow adopted children access to their birth certificates. In a news release, Jacque stated that under current law adult adoptees are able to get a copy of their original, unaltered birth certificate if both birth parents are deceased or both parents have filed forms with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) granting permission.

Paul Tittl
#Birth Certificates#Mental Health#State#Dcf
Politicsseehafernews.com

Governor Evers to Sign Ethan’s Law This Afternoon

Governor Tony Evers will sign Ethan’s Law at 3:00 this afternoon in his office. The bill, co-authored by local legislators First District State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and 25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl of Manitowoc, will prevent children in protective care from being placed with admitted child abusers.
Congress & Courtsseehafernews.com

Sen. Jacque’s Bipartisan Clean Water Bill Signed by Governor

Gov. Tony Evers has signed the first initiative in De Pere State Senator André Jacque’s Clean Water Agenda that will protect our groundwater by extending funding to repair failing septic systems. Senate Bill 84 extends the Wisconsin Fund, a grant program that provides financial assistance to eligible owners of a...
Congress & Courtswuzr.com

Rep. Bucshon Authoring Maternal Death Reduction Bill

Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon has authored a bi-partisan bill to reduce the rate of maternal deaths in America. Bucshon– a cardiologist by training– wants to reduce the rate of around 700 pregnancy related deaths each year nationwide. The bill seeks to put evidence based practices and policies in place to improve the death rate. Two of the biggest areas of assistance are to improve quality of care for minority mothers, and to establish birth assistance networks in rural areas.
Jefferson City, MOmo.gov

Sen. Justin Brown’s Boat Dock Access Bill Becomes Law

JEFFERSON CITY – Property owners on the waters of Missouri will have greater access to their docks now that legislation sponsored by Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, has been signed into law. A new prohibition against obstructing private boat docks is one of several measures included in Senate Bill 49, which the governor signed today.
Congress & Courtswzdm.com

Rep. Bucshon Authors Bill for New Moms’ Mental Health

Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon has authored a bipartisan bill to help treat the mental health of new mothers. Bucshon’s bill would increase prevention, screening, diagnosis, and access to maternal mental health care. The bill would set up a task force to study the issue. According to Bucshon, one in...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Airline Mask Requirement Stays in Place, Supreme Court Rules

Justices reject challenge to federal mask mandate for public transportation. Court has lifted Covid restrictions that impinge on religious rights. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to undo the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask requirement for public transportation, including airline travel. Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday denied...
New York City, NYConnecticut Post

Lawmakers urge NY to lift limits on nursing home visits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers are demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at nursing homes, according to a letter sent by two dozen Democratic lawmakers to the governor this week. New York lifted many restrictions on nursing home visits this spring in light of federal guidance...
Politicsseehafernews.com

Wisconsin Assembly Appeals Judge’s Open Records Ruling

The Wisconsin Assembly has filed notice it will appeal a judge’s open record ruling. Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas determined the Assembly violated Wisconsin’s open records law when it refused to release information about sexual harassment allegations against a former state representative. The Associated Press, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Wisconsin State...
Manitowoc, WIseehafernews.com

Is Critical Race Theory Being Taught in the Manitowoc Public School District?

A major discussion taking place all over the country right now is should critical race theory be taught in public schools. For those who do not know what that is, according to the Associated Press, critical race theory was developed by scholars in the 1970s and 80s “in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.”
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Some School Boards Oppose Virginia Transgender Policy Mandate; Enforcement, Consequences Unclear

As culture war issues spread through public hearings at Virginia’s school board meetings, school boards are starting to oppose adopting new transgender policies mandated by state law. Amid complaints and demands from public speakers, the Pittsylvania County Schools (PCS) Board voted four to three on Tuesday to reject adopting the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.
Clark County, NVLas Vegas Sun

Bill would allow racial profiling

Senate Bill 452 was a racial profiling bill disguised as gun violence prevention legislation. This bill failing was one of the greatest moments in Nevada’s history. This legislation would have let casinos use police officers to profile and target anyone they didn’t like, especially people of color. It’s very interesting that this bill was pushed by an assistant district attorney and was supported by a casino CEO.
Missouri StateLaw.com

Divided Eight Circuit Panel Upholds Preliminary Injunction Barring Implementation of Missouri’s Gestational Age and Down Syndrome Abortion Bans

In Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of St. Louis Region v. Parson, Nos. 19-2882, 19-3134, — F.3d —-, 2021 WL 2345256 (8th Cir. June 9, 2021), a divided Eighth Circuit panel upheld a district court decision to preliminarily enjoin enforcement of two provisions of a Missouri abortion law that once again tested the distinction between outright bans on certain pre-viability abortions—which are categorically prohibited under the Supreme Court’s decision in Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey, 505 U.S. 833 (1992)—and regulations that impose conditions on, but do not prohibit, pre-viability abortions.

