Sen Jacque and Rep. Tittl Co-Author Bill Allowing Adopted Children Access to their Birth Certificates
State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and Manitowoc Representative Paul Tittl have co-authored a bill that aims to allow adopted children access to their birth certificates. In a news release, Jacque stated that under current law adult adoptees are able to get a copy of their original, unaltered birth certificate if both birth parents are deceased or both parents have filed forms with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) granting permission.www.seehafernews.com
