Sen Jacque and Rep. Tittl Co-Author Bill Allowing Adopted Children Access to their Birth Certificates

A major discussion taking place all over the country right now is should critical race theory be taught in public schools. For those who do not know what that is, according to the Associated Press, critical race theory was developed by scholars in the 1970s and 80s “in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.”