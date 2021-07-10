FIFA 22 Cover Star Revealed

This year's upcoming release of FIFA 22 hasn't been revealed just yet, but as of today, those at EA Sports have given fans a little taste of the game to help tide them over. Specifically, this new teaser has come in the form of revealing the game's box art, which in turn, also shows off which real-world athlete is gracing the front cover. And if you happen to have played FIFA 21, the athlete representing the game this year is probably going to be quite familiar.