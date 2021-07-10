Cancel
FIFA

FIFA 22 Cover Star Revealed

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's upcoming release of FIFA 22 hasn't been revealed just yet, but as of today, those at EA Sports have given fans a little taste of the game to help tide them over. Specifically, this new teaser has come in the form of revealing the game's box art, which in turn, also shows off which real-world athlete is gracing the front cover. And if you happen to have played FIFA 21, the athlete representing the game this year is probably going to be quite familiar.

SlashGear

Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, but with a huge PS4 warning

Today is a big day for Cyberpunk 2077, as the game is returning to the PlayStation Store after a long absence. Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after it was released, and it’s been absent from the storefront for about 6 months. While the game is making a grand comeback today, it’s accompanied by a warning for those who own a PlayStation 4.
Premier Leaguedexerto.com

FIFA 21 Summer Stars: Team 1 cards, SBC solutions, more

FIFA 21’s Festival of Futball Ultimate Team promo is rolling on with the release of the first Summer Stars team. It’s filled with some of the best performers in both EURO 2020 and Copa America. Here are all the details. The Festival of Futball kicked off with the Path to...
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete Summer Stars Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Stars Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Players can exchange a squad to earn a Summer Stars player in return. There are 14 special cards in total, including some of the best players in the game, such as 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 99-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, and 98-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.
FIFAComicBook

FIFA 22 Release Date Revealed in First Gameplay Trailer

Hot off the heels of revealing the game's cover athlete mere days ago, Electronic Arts today unveiled our first official look at FIFA 22. The initial reveal trailer for the annualized soccer sim showed many of the upgrades that EA is looking to bring to the franchise this year along with informing players of when it will actually be hitting store shelves.
FIFAPosted by
PC Gamer

You can watch FIFA 22's official reveal trailer now

In some very particular timing, EA revealed the official trailer for FIFA 22 only a few hours before the Euro final was due to start. Most of the trailer is of real world footage, focusing on what EA is calling HyperMotion technology—a combination of machine learning and motion capture taken from high-intensity play. While this technological boost the trailer focuses on looks to be for consoles only, I imagine we'll find out more about the game during EA Play later this month.
FIFAhypebeast.com

Kylian Mbappé Unveiled as FIFA 22 Cover Star For Second Year Running

EA Sports has today unveiled France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé as its FIFA 22 cover star for the second year in a row. The 22-year-old — whose recent penalty miss in a shoot-out against Switzerland saw Frace fall short at this summer’s Euro 2020 — is one of world football’s most exciting talents and to many is seen as representing the next generation of footballing stars.
FIFABleacher Report

FIFA 22 Drops Gameplay Reveal Trailer Featuring Kylian Mbappe, HyperMotion Tech

EA Sports released a gameplay trailer for the FIFA 22 video game Saturday featuring its new HyperMotion technology. The trailer heavily features Paris Saint-Germain star and FIFA 22 cover athlete Kylian Mbappe:. In a press release Saturday, EA Sports noted that HyperMotion technology and Advanced 11v11 Match Capture will allow...
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

FIFA 22 Getting Its First Trailer Soon – Cover Star Confirmed

EA Sports has announced that FIFA 22 will have a video showcase premiered on July 11. They call it a “game-changing” game reveal, whatever that change means to them. For now, we only know who will be on the cover of this year’s edition. It will be the French player Kylian Mbappe, who also had that role in last year’s game, where he posed in ten pictures on three covers.
UEFANME

France striker Kylian Mbappé returns as cover star for ‘FIFA 22’

EA Sports has revealed that Kylian Mbappé will be returning as the cover star of FIFA 22. It’s the second time that the Paris Saint-Germain and France striker has graced the cover of the series, after making his debut in FIFA 21. Despite missing a decisive penalty kick against Switzerland...
MLSrealsport101.com

FUT Heroes revealed for Ultimate Team in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has dropped major news today with the reveal trailer, release date, and pre order going live, but we've also learned about FUT Heroes. With Ultimate Team looking to get even better than ever before this year, FUT Heroes is looking to kickstart that when FIFA 22 is released.
FIFApureplaystation.com

FIFA 22 Will Have Next-Gen Features for PS5; Reveal Trailer Released

EA is looking to silence the critics with FIFA 22 and its next-gen HyperMotion technology which will set it apart from the PS4/Xbox One versions. EA has signalled the FIFA 22 hype train out of the station with the FIFA 22 reveal trailer today featuring some of the best-known players in the sport, including Kylian Mbappé, who famously fluffed his penalty to send France out of the Euros. Meanwhile, Southgate and lads will be bringing it home later this evening. It’s coming home.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

FIFA 22 confirms its official cover: Kylian Mbappé is the star again

FIFA 22 has confirmed its official cover. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé is once again the face chosen by EA Sports to star in the image of its football simulator. The French forward appears in the colors of the Parisian team in all editions of the video game, including the Ultimate Edition.
FIFAGotta Be Mobile

How to Play FIFA 22 Early

The FIFA 22 release date lands on October 1st, but there are some ways to play the game before that. If you want to play FIFA 22 early you’ve got options. One way is to pre-order a copy of the game. You’ll need to buy an expensive bundle to gain access to the game before October.
FIFAfourfourtwo.com

FIFA 22 new features: Everything you need to know about EA Sports' new game

Details about the new FIFA 22 are beginning to emerge - with EA Sports adding brand new features to the game, set for release in the autumn. This is the first version of the game to be released on next-gen consoles, meaning the gameplay has been updated and is more realistic than ever. EA have promised 'Hypermotion' technology, which will be implemented for all gen-five consoles.

