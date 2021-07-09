Cancel
Naruto Reveals Boruto and Kawaki's New Rasengan

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki's surprising new Rasengan with the newest episode of the series! The Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga is continuing through the anime series, and the newest episode of the series picked up right after Kawaki, Boruto, and the rest of Team 7 headed into a portal Kawaki and Boruto opened with their Karma. Heading to the same dimensional space Jigen once was in an attempt to save Naruto, they suddenly found themselves coming face to face with another dangerous member of Kara, Boro.

