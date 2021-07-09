Naruto Reveals Boruto and Kawaki's New Rasengan

When “Dragon Ball Z” finished its run in America in the late 90s, its popularity gave rise to a lot of anime that would be shown in the western world. As expected, many of them had a lot of focus on action, dynamic characters, and pushed the boundary in what could be done with their stories. Most were successful, others not so much, but either way a new breed of anime was on the rise. I say this because one of the most well-known series to come out in the early 2000s was an anime series called “Naruto.” Much like with “Dragon Ball” this show has had a large impact with hundreds of episodes, a ton of films, and even a sequel series. So how does it measure up? Let’s look at the premise.